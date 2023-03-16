Oil Trading Daily: Oil Claws Back after Lifeline for Credit Suisse

WTI Crude oil ticked lower on Thursday morning, down by 1.2% at $66.83 per barrel but gained back some ground from the 15-month lows in the previous trading session. This was after markets seemed to calm down after Credit Suisse was extended a lifeline by Swiss regulators. But the overall market sentiment remained jittery amid fears of growing stress on banks globally.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) continued its monetary tightening stance to control inflation and raised interest rates by 50 basis points.

When it comes to natural gas, it inched up higher by 1.7% at $2.481 MMBtu.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) is also down over 2.7% in the past five days. Here is a list of energy stocks that can be influenced by the latest developments in the energy markets.