Ocugen’s COVAXIN Denied by FDA for Pediatric Emergency Use; Shares Drop

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Ocugen’s COVAXIN Denied by FDA for Pediatric Emergency Use; Shares Drop

Shares of biopharmaceutical company Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) plummeted 23.1% on Friday to close at $2.53 a piece. The fall in price followed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) denial for granting emergency use authorization (EUA) for COVAXIN. The COVID-19 vaccine was developed by the company’s Indian partner Bharat Biotech, for use in individuals aged 2 to 18 years.  

The application seeking an EUA was submitted last November, and jolted up the stock price momentarily.

Nevertheless, Ocugen will remain in discussions with the FDA to evaluate the shortcomings for getting the approval for the pediatric use of COVAXIN. 

Background 

Ocugen and Bharat Biotech inked a deal in late 2020, under which the company is liable to develop, supply, and commercialize COVAXIN for the U.S. market. 

Unfortunately, the vaccine candidate which is widely accepted in India is not being approved for any age group in the U.S. Despite its recent rejection, COVAXIN has an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization (WHO). 

Wall Street’s Take 

Following the FDA’s refusal, Roth Capital analyst Zegbeh Jallah maintained a Hold rating and a price target of $6 (137.15% upside potential) on the stock.

According to Jallah, the FDA’s denial was not a complete surprise but he believes that it “completely takes off the table” the possibility of COVAXIN entering into the U.S. market this year. 
 
The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 2 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Ocugen price target of $9.67 implies 282.21% upside potential. Shares have lost 70.7% over the past year. 

Risk Analysis 

According to the new TipRanks Risk Factors tool, the Ocugen stock is at risk mainly from three factors:  Tech & Innovation, Finance & Corporate, and Legal & Regulatory, which contribute 23, 18, and 18 risks, respectively, to the total 77 risks identified for the stock.  

Given Ocugen’s high-risk profile compared to other companies in its industry and current stock movements, investors should be cautious before adding this stock to their basket, despite the recent sell off.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News: 
Moderna to Open Enterprise Solutions Hub in Atlanta 
Amazon Expects FTC’s Verdict on MGM Acquisition by Mid-March: Report 
Snowflake Drops 22% on Surprise Quarterly Loss & Disappointing Guidance