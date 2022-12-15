tiprankstipranks
Market News

Musk Punishes Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Again for Twitter’s Cause

Story Highlights

CEO Elon Musk sold another big chunk of Tesla’s share in what seems to be a bailout for Twitter’s growing financial worries. Investors aren’t going to be happy with the news and may punish the stock when the market opens today.

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold shares worth a staggering $3.58 billion between December 12 and 14. As per a regulatory filing dated December 14, Musk sold roughly 22 million TSLA shares in multiple transactions at average sale prices ranging between $157.550 and $176.702.

Post the latest sale, Musk now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the world’s largest EV maker by value. The Form 4 filing was probably filed after hours yesterday, and shareholders are yet to react to the news when the U.S. markets open on December 15.

Remarkably, this is the billionaire’s second sale following his Twitter purchase. Musk is daunted by the continuous pressure to turn around Twitter, with issues of “free speech” cropping up repeatedly. The lingering interest expense from the unsecured debt worth $13 billion taken on to buy Twitter may be the reason for the abrupt year-end share sale. Twitter’s annual interest expense amounts to $1.2 billion.

To add to Tesla’s woes, yesterday Goldman Sachs cut the quarterly EV delivery expectations, which pushed TSLA stock to a new 52-week low of $155.31. Tesla stock has been flirting with new lows ever since Musk announced the Twitter purchase in April 2022. The battered share price has also stripped Musk of his title as the world’s wealthiest man.

On December 13, SpaceX said it would sell insider shares for $77 a piece, valuing the company at $140 billion. It was then thought that the amount would be used to fund Twitter’s interest expenses. But with the latest TSLA stock sale, Musk’s intent remains ambiguous.

Is it Still Smart to Invest in Tesla?

It is difficult to fathom Musk’s intent with the Twitter overhang continuously pressurizing TSLA stock. It may not be the best time to invest in the stock as analysts also remain concerned about the EV maker’s future.

On TipRanks, Tesla stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buys, eight Holds, and two Sell ratings. The average Tesla price forecast of $302.81 implies 93.1% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, TSLA stock has lost 60.8% year to date.

Disclosure

Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on TSLA

A Tesla Phone Ahead of an Apple Car? Morgan Stanley Takes a Survey
Stock Analysis & IdeasA Tesla Phone Ahead of an Apple Car? Morgan Stanley Takes a Survey
5h ago
TSLA
Tesla Slides on Goldman Sachs’ Delivery Shift
Market NewsTesla Slides on Goldman Sachs’ Delivery Shift
10h ago
TSLA
Are EV Stocks Going Downhill?
Market NewsAre EV Stocks Going Downhill?
14h ago
LCID
RIVN
More TSLA Latest News >

