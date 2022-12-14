Tesla Slides on Goldman Sachs’ Delivery Shift

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Tesla Slides on Goldman Sachs’ Delivery Shift

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) slipped somewhat in Wednesday afternoon’s trading. Several factors combined to turn the company down, including a downward-trending delivery forecast at Goldman Sachs.

There’s good news and bad news alike out of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) for Tesla investors. Things aren’t looking that great in the short term. Goldman looks for 420,000 deliveries in the fourth quarter now, as opposed to the 440,000 seen previously. Full-year deliveries for 2023 don’t look much better either; Goldman also dialed down expectations there, lowering forecasts from 1.95 million vehicles delivered to 1.85 million.

However, there’s a chance for improvement too. Goldman left its Buy rating in place, asserting long-term prospects will prove more positive than the recent downward revisions suggest. Additionally, Tesla released its “holiday update” for Model S and Model X vehicles. The update includes the ability to play games in those vehicles, including any game with “Verified by Valve” status. Several other apps will receive integration, including MyQ, Apple Music, and more.

Right now, though, there’s some significant discontent from within the analyst community. Tesla is considered a Moderate Buy, with Buy recommendations beating Hold and Sell recommendations combined by nearly two to one. Tesla’s average price target of $305.50 implies upside potential of 92.39%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Are EV Stocks Going Downhill?
Market NewsAre EV Stocks Going Downhill?
4h ago
LCID
RIVN
Tesla Troubles Make Elon Musk No Longer the World’s Richest Person
TSLA
Notable open interest changes for December 13th
AMD
AAPL
More TSLA Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Are EV Stocks Going Downhill?
Market NewsAre EV Stocks Going Downhill?
4h ago
LCID
RIVN
Tesla Troubles Make Elon Musk No Longer the World’s Richest Person
Market NewsTesla Troubles Make Elon Musk No Longer the World’s Richest Person
24h ago
TSLA
Notable open interest changes for December 13th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for December 13th
1d ago
AMD
AAPL
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >