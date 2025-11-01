Morning News Wrap-Up: Friday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories!

The trading week is almost done, but there’s still plenty of stock market stories to read today. Fortunately, TipRanks has a list of the hottest market happenings investors need to know about on Friday.
- Strategy (MSTR) stock gained as a top analyst reiterated a Buy rating despite a price target cut.
- Amazon (AMZN) stock rallied alongside increased analyst price targets following its Q3 earnings report.
- SPS Commerce (SPSC) stock plummeted after the digital platform company released its Q3 2025 earnings report.
- Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock dropped after the energy company missed Wall Street’s revenue estimate.
- Apple (AAPL) stock climbed after strong earnings resulted in bullish analyst coverage.
- Getty Images (GETY) stock soared after the visual content company signed a huge licensing deal.
- Netflix (NFLX) and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) stocks rallied as talks of a buyout heated up.
- Flux Power (FLUX) stock dove after the battery company priced shares in a public offering.
- Meta Platforms (META) stock was down after it announced a bond sale to fund AI efforts.
- Nvidia (NVDA) stock gained after the GPU maker announced a large chip deal in South Korea.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was up alongside strong tech earnings reports.
- AMTD Digital (HKD) stock was among the tech shares that rallied on strong earnings today.
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock was boosted by an increased analyst price target.
- Chevron (CVX) stock surged thanks to a strong Q3 2025 earnings report.
- Canadian National Railway (CNI) stock rallied after the train operator announced layoffs due to tariffs.
- Tesla (TSLA) stock was up on reports its new robotaxi could include options for a steering wheel and pedals.
- Mondelez International (MDLZ) and Hershey (HSY) are set to benefit from falling cocoa prices.
- Nintendo (NTDOF) stock slipped despite a legal victory.
