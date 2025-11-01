AMD Stock Pops Alongside a Price Target Increase from a Top Analyst

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock rallied on Friday after the chip company received updated coverage from a top analyst. Five-star Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland increased his price target for AMD stock to $300 from $210, suggesting a possible 15.96% upside for the shares. He also reiterated a Buy rating for the company’s shares.

Rolland updated his coverage of AMD stock ahead of the semiconductor company’s earnings report next week. The analyst has strong expectations for AMD’s earnings, including slightly better results based on stronger server and MI350 sales, as well as improved PC sales. The analyst noted that production of the MI350 series GPU is expected to ramp up in the second half of the year.

AMD is set to report earnings results for the third quarter of 2025 after markets close on November 4. Wall Street’s estimates include adjusted EPS of $1.17 alongside revenue of $8.75 billion. Based on its earnings history, AMD is likely to beat these estimates. Its EPS has come in above expectations in six of the past eight quarters, while revenue has done so in seven of the past eight quarters.

AMD stock was up 2.33% on Friday, building on a 115.9% rally year-to-date. The stock has also increased 79.64% over the past 12 months. The company’s strong performance in 2025 has been fueled by the AI boom, which has boosted demand for its components.

Turning to Wall Street, the analysts’ consensus rating for AMD is Moderate Buy, based on 29 Buy and 10 Hold ratings over the past three months. With that comes an average AMD stock price target of $249.92, representing a potential 4.55% downside for the shares.

