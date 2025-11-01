Top Analysts Rush to Raise Amazon Stock (AMZN) Price Targets After Q3 Earnings Beat

E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) is getting a warm cheer from Wall Street after delivering stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings. Several top analysts have hiked their price targets, citing robust growth and favorable guidance as signs of continued momentum for the company. Following the results, AMZN stock climbed 9.58% on Friday, reaching an all-time high.

Citizens JMP, Piper Sandler Hike AMZN’s Price Target to $300

Five-star-rated analyst Andrew Boone at Citizens JMP raised his price target from $285 to $300 with a Buy rating. He noted that Amazon’s revenue and operating income both exceeded the high end of guidance by roughly 37 and 240 basis points, respectively. He also highlighted that the company continues to perform strongly across its various business segments.

Likewise, top-rated analyst Thomas Champion at Piper Sandler also lifted his price target to $300. Champion pointed out Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenues, which grew 20% year over year, supported by new power capacity that’s expected to double again by 2027. He added that Amazon continues to focus on cutting costs and is likely entering a new AI-driven product cycle.

Citi Reaffirms AMZN as Top Internet Stock

Following the company’s Q3 results, Citi’s five-star-rated analyst Ronald Josey raised his price target on AMZN from $270 to $320 and maintained a Buy rating. He expects AWS revenue growth to keep accelerating and reaffirmed Amazon as Citi’s top internet stock pick. Below is a screenshot showing a breakdown of Amazon’s revenue across its various segments.

JPMorgan Stays Bullish on AMZN Stock

Meanwhile, JPMorgan’s Doug Anmuth said Amazon addressed several key investor concerns about AWS during its earnings call, while the 20% year-over-year revenue growth “flipped the script” on the cloud unit’s outlook heading into 2026. The five-star-rated analyst expects sentiment around AWS to improve “notably” in the coming months as growth continues to accelerate.

Anmuth raised his AMZN price target to $305 from $265 while maintaining a Buy rating.

What Is the Price Target for AMZN Stock?

According to TipRanks, AMZN stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 41 Buys assigned in the last three months. At $292.26, the Amazon average share price target implies an upside of 19.7% from the current level.

