Morning News Wrap-Up: Friday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories!

Friday is here, and investors still have stock market news to read about before the weekend starts. Let’s get into that with a list of the top market happenings traders need to know about today.
- Coinbase Global (COIN) stock rose after the crypto company received an upgrade from a top analyst.
- Procter & Gamble (PG) stock rallied after the consumer goods company posted a strong earnings beat.
- Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock gained after the semiconductor company received an analyst price target increase.
- Amazon (AMZN) stock gained alongside analyst updates ahead of its next earnings report.
- Genenta Science (GNTA) stock rocketed higher after the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced a strategic partnership.
- Alphabet (GOOGL) and Disney (DIS) stocks were on the move today amid a feud over streaming rights.
- Intel (INTC) stock climbed on analyst updates following its latest earnings report.
- Wellgistics Health (WGRX) stock surged after the pharmaceutical company announced a blockchain collaboration.
- MultiSensor AI (MSAI) stock plummeted after the AI-powered multi-sensing platform company priced a private placement.
- Tesla (TSLA) stock was volatile following the release of the EV maker’s latest earnings report.
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock soared after International Business Machines (IBM) said it used the company’s chips in quantum computing systems.
- Microsoft (MSFT) stock was up on reports of the tech giant’s strict profit margins for Xbox.
- JPMorgan Chase (JPM) stock was boosted by news that the financial firm will start accepting crypto as collateral for loans.
- Stocks were up today after the latest inflation report came in softer than expected.
- Apple (AAPL) stock jumped after the tech leader started shipping advanced AI servers from its new factory in Houston, Texas.
