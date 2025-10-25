tiprankstipranks
Intel’s Q3 Earnings Beat Sparks Top Analyst Upgrades, But Upside Looks Limited

Intel’s Q3 Earnings Beat Sparks Top Analyst Upgrades, But Upside Looks Limited

Intel (INTC) posted better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results, with sales of $13.7 billion, up 3% year-over-year, topping analysts’ estimates of $13.16 billion. Also, earnings per share came in at $0.23, well above the consensus estimate of $0.02. Following the results, several Top Wall Street analysts raised their price targets but stayed cautious on the stock’s outlook.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mizuho Sees Steady Progress but Stays Neutral on Intel

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh raised his price target on Intel to $41 from $39, keeping a Neutral rating. He said Intel’s September-quarter results were strong, beating forecasts, with fourth-quarter guidance roughly in line. Rakesh noted steady progress on Intel’s 18A chip development and said the company plans to re-enter the AI GPU market with its Crescent Island platform in late 2026. He also pointed to stronger server demand, with data center sales expected to rise about 5% next quarter.

Still, Rakesh sees a few near-term challenges. Intel guided total revenue to decline about 3% quarter-over-quarter, citing weaker client computing sales and lower gross margins of around 36.5% due to the Altera sale and an unfavorable product mix. Rakesh said Intel is getting better, but recovery will take time.

Erste Group Notes Intel’s Progress but Sees Limited Upside

Erste Group analyst Hans Engel raised his price target on Intel to $41.10 from $23.00 while keeping a Hold rating. Engel praised Intel’s stronger balance sheet and cash flow, noting a more positive outlook for its Foundry business. He also pointed to better execution on the 18A and 14A process nodes and a return to positive free cash flow of $900 million in the quarter.

However, Engel stayed cautious. He cited continued Foundry losses of $2.3 billion, supply constraints in both Client and Datacenter CPUs, and flat growth expectations for 2026 following the Altera sale. Engel said Intel’s stock already reflects most of its potential upside at current levels.

Is INTC Stock a Buy?

Intel stock has a consensus Hold rating based on two Buy, 24 Hold, and six Sell recommendations assigned in the past three months. The average INTC price target of $29.35 implies 23.09% downside from current levels.

See more INTC analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

