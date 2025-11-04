MOH, LULU, SLM, BRKR: The Four Stocks That Michael Burry Owns

The latest 13F regulatory filing by famed investor Michael Burry has been made public, and it shows that he owned only four stocks at the end of September this year.

While the latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is getting lots of attention for the big bets Burry has made against high-flying technology stocks, Palantir (PLTR) and Nvidia (NVDA), the disclosure document also shows that the investor held just four securities in the portfolio of his hedge fund Scion Asset Management at the end of the third quarter.

Those four stocks are health insurance provider Molina Healthcare (MOH), athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica (LULU), private student loan provider SLM Corp. (SLM), which is often referred to as “Sallie Mae,” and the preferred stock of Bruker Corp. (BRKR), which makes scientific instruments used in laboratories and for research. All of the positions held by Burry are new except for LULU stock.

Pessimistic View

Lululemon’s stock is the only one that Burry held onto from the previous quarter. During Q3, he doubled his position in LULU stock to 100,000 shares valued at $16.3 million based on the current share price. Burry sold all of his other previous holdings, including bets on insurer UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and cosmetics giant Estee Lauder (EL).

It’s not unusual for Burry, who came to prominence for his short bet on the U.S. housing market prior to the 2008 financial crisis, to completely overhaul his portfolio from one quarter to the next. In addition to disclosing his new holdings and short bets, Burry has also returned to social media after being absent for more than a year.

Burry is warning of a market bubble, writing on X / Twitter at the end of October: “Sometimes, we see bubbles. Sometimes, there is something to do about it. Sometimes, the only winning move is not to play.”

Is NVDA Stock a Buy?

The stock of Nvidia has a consensus Strong Buy rating among 39 Wall Street analysts. That rating is based on 37 Buy, one Hold, and one Sell recommendations issued in the past three months. The average NVDA price target of $237.86 implies 17.72% upside from current levels.

