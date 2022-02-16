tiprankstipranks
All News

Moderna Expands Presence in Asia-Pacific with Four New Subsidiaries

Moderna, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRNA) is expanding its commercial network across Asia by establishing four new subsidiaries in Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

With this, Moderna will have a footprint in seven regions across Asia-Pacific. The company noted that Asia is susceptible to infectious diseases and the burden of non-communicable diseases is rising as the population ages.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by regulators in more than 70 markets. Further, it continues to update strategy to address variants of concern such as Omicron and pioneer new vaccines and therapeutics for a range of diseases and conditions.

Moreover, its pipeline includes 40 development programs, of which 25 are in clinical trials. It is developing medicines aimed at the prevention and treatment of several infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare and ultra-rare diseases, and autoimmune diseases.

The CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, said, “With the addition of four subsidiaries in Asia, we look forward to new opportunities to leverage our mRNA platform to help solve health challenges, including those with a high burden of disease in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Strategic Pillars

Moderna is working on four strategic pillars that will help it drive performance in 2022 and beyond. Firstly, it plans to develop a pan-respiratory annual booster vaccine and make continuous customizations to it. Next, it seeks to develop first-in-class vaccines against latent viruses for which there are no approved vaccines at present.

Also, Moderna is aiming to develop therapeutics based on mRNA-encoded proteins across oncology, cardiovascular, auto-immune disorders, and rare genetic diseases. Finally, it is developing therapeutics based on mRNA-encoded gene-editing enzymes.

Moderna Earnings

Moderna stock earnings display a volatile surprise history. The company’s EPS for the fourth quarter of 2021 is estimated to reach $9.96. Also, it is expected to report earnings on February 24, 2022.

Overall, the consensus among analysts is a Hold based on 4 Buys, 9 Holds and 1 Sell.

Hedge Fund Trading Activity

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in Moderna is currently Very Negative, as the cumulative change in holdings across all nine hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was a decrease of 5.4 million shares.

