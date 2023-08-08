Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expands Bing AI Chat Reach

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expands Bing AI Chat Reach
Market News

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expands Bing AI Chat Reach

Story Highlights

Microsoft breaks down the walled garden, prepares to open more of Bing to more browsers.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) made quite a splash when it first showed off Bing AI chat. Yet at first, it looked like a walled garden of its own, sticking mainly to the Microsoft Edge browser. However, Microsoft took an exciting new step forward to expand the reach of Bing and its AI functionality, a point that didn’t win it many fans with investors. Microsoft was down somewhat in Tuesday afternoon’s trading as a result.

The move in question featured Microsoft taking Bing, and its AI systems, out of Microsoft Edge and opening up the pool to work on other browsers. The move will take some time to complete, and not surprisingly, Microsoft recommends users continue to turn to Microsoft Edge for their AI dalliances. However, Bing users will soon be able to access the platform—and all its accoutrements, from Bing Image Creator to multimodal visual search—from other browsers as well.

Bing first started branching out back in February, when Android and iOS browsers got a taste of the action with Bing Chat access. Soon, all mobile browsers will be able to get in on the action. This was probably necessary, though; Microsoft recently announced that it had “…seen nine consecutive quarters of growth on Edge,” a measure which inherently limits the pool. It was likely running out of room to grow, and if it wanted a tenth—or even 11th—quarter of growth, it was going to have to expand its total potential user base.

Meanwhile, analysts are nearly all-in on Microsoft. Currently, analyst consensus calls Microsoft stock a Strong Buy thanks to 31 Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell. Further, Microsoft stock comes with an upside potential of 21.23% thanks to its average price target of $392.97.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MSFT

Meta Eyes AI Projects Poised for Revenue Generation
Market NewsMeta Eyes AI Projects Poised for Revenue Generation
7h ago
META
MSFT
Is the AI Stock Bubble Running Out of Air?
AMD
INTC
Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT): ChatGPT Could Revolutionize Bing
MSFT
More MSFT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MSFT

Meta Eyes AI Projects Poised for Revenue Generation
Market NewsMeta Eyes AI Projects Poised for Revenue Generation
7h ago
META
MSFT
Is the AI Stock Bubble Running Out of Air?
Market NewsIs the AI Stock Bubble Running Out of Air?
21h ago
AMD
INTC
Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT): ChatGPT Could Revolutionize Bing
Stock Analysis & IdeasMicrosoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT): ChatGPT Could Revolutionize Bing
22h ago
MSFT
More MSFT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >