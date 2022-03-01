Leidos Bags $11.5B Defense Enclave Services Contract; Shares Jump 3.6%

Markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
Tensions are high, markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Leidos Bags $11.5B Defense Enclave Services Contract; Shares Jump 3.6%

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) of the U.S. has awarded an $11.5 billion Defense Enclave Services (DES) contract to Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS). The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract has a base period of four years. Thereafter, the contract can be extended thrice for a period of two years each.

The Chairman and CEO of Leidos, Roger Krone, said, “We are honored that DISA has entrusted our team to establish the modern infrastructure foundation that will deliver critical combat support capabilities to our warfighters.”

Leidos Defense Group President, Gerry Fasano, said, “The Defense Enclave Services program demands unique expertise and advanced technology solutions. Leidos brings both at unparalleled scale, with a focus on constant innovation.”

The contract will bring the Defense Agencies and Field Activities (DAFA) on single network architecture and help provide services with improved security, enhanced user experience and network reliability.

About Leidos

Virginia-based Leidos is a defense, aviation, information technology, and biomedical research company that offers scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services to defense, intelligence, civil and health markets.

Following the announcement, after the markets closed on Monday, LDOS gained 3.6% to end the day at $105.50.

Wall Street’s Take

After the company released its fourth-quarter results last month, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) analyst Gavin Parsons maintained a Buy rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $114 to $103 (1.1% upside potential).

In a research note to investors, Parsons said, “The company’s 2022 growth guidance is disappointing with COVID, funding delays and protested awards, all timing unknowns. Further, the company’s book to bill has slowed to 1.1 times, providing less support as Leidos navigates these headwinds.”

Additionally, Matthew Akers of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) reiterated a Buy rating on Leidos and reduced the price target to $97 from $104 (4.8% downside potential).

Akers said that the guidance for 2022 missed his expectations, but “sales should benefit from SD&A business recovery, RHRP and Dynetics new program ramps in 2023 and beyond.”

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven unanimous Buys. The average LDOS price target of $103.29 implies 1.4% upside potential. Shares have gained 12.8% year-to-date.

Investors’ Opinion

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Leidos, with 28.3% of investors on TipRanks increasing their exposure to the stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Li Auto’s Li ONE Deliveries Skyrocket 266% in February
Healthcare Realty to Combine Business with HTA; Shares Fall 11%
3D Systems’ Q4 Results Beat Estimates; Shares Gain 11% Pre-Market