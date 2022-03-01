Li Auto’s Li ONE Deliveries Skyrocket 266% in February

Markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
Tensions are high, markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Li Auto’s Li ONE Deliveries Skyrocket 266% in February

EV maker Li Auto, Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) delivered 8,414 Li ONEs in the month of February. The number reflects a year-over-year rise of 265.8%. Since the launch of the SUV, the company has delivered 144,770 units.

Yanan Shen, the President of Li Auto, said, “During the Chinese New Year, our users enjoyed range-anxiety-free and pleasant family time, thanks to Li ONE’s range extension system that uses battery power for urban commuting and recharges during long-distance traveling. The combination of this system with the full-stack, self-developed NOA as part of Li ONE’s standard configuration creates a safer and more convenient driving experience and offers superior suitability for long-distance family travel.”

“At the same time, the holiday season and an outbreak of the pandemic in Suzhou have resulted in supply shortages and affected our production. We are taking additional measures to ensure supply and safeguard production, aiming to shorten the waiting time of delivery to our users,” Shen added.

About Li Auto

Headquartered in Beijing, Li Auto designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium, smart electric vehicles. It has 220 retail stores in 105 cities as well as 279 service centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops in 204 cities.

Shares of the company closed 9.2% higher on Monday. However, the stock was trading 0.5% down in the pre-market session on Tuesday at the time of writing.

Analysts’ Take

On February 28, Barclays (NYSE: BCS) analyst Jiong Shao maintained a Buy rating on Li Auto and raised the price target to $40 from $38 (31.4% upside potential).

Additionally, Ming Hsun Lee of Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target from $39 to $41 (34.7% upside potential).

Based on eight unanimous Buys, Li Auto has a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average LI price target of $48.14 implies 58.1% upside potential from current levels. Shares have gained 17.8% over the past year.

Hedge Fund Trading Activity

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in LI is currently Very Positive, as the cumulative change in holdings across all four hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was an increase of 7.5 million shares.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Shell Falls 3.4% on Plans to Exit Russian Operations
ONEOK’s Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates; Shares Slip 3.5% After-Hours
Visa Partners with Tribal to Expand Offerings in Latin America – Report