LCID Tanks after Joining the EV Pricing War

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

LCID Tanks after Joining the EV Pricing War

Electric vehicle maker Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) isn’t one of the biggest names in the electric vehicle market. However, it’s playing like one of the big boys right now by taking a page out of Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) book. It’s joining in the EV price wars and offering credit toward one of its flagship models. A while back, certain changes in federal rules kept Lucid cars out of the running when it came to tax incentives.

That didn’t sit well with Lucid, who likely realized it would lose out to companies that were receiving free government money for their cars. So rather than let that stand, Lucid offered its own incentive plan: $7,500 off the Air Touring and Air Grand Touring lines of Lucid cars. Since both have a six-figure starting price tag, the $7,500 off isn’t exactly a major discount. Nevertheless, given that it matches the tax credit normally offered, it doesn’t need to be that pronounced.

Those interested in the discount will need to act quickly, as the deal expires on March 31. Some reports, however, suggest there’s a different motive behind the price cut. The biggest reason is actually to clear out excess inventory. Right now, there are 15 Air Grand Tourings and seven Air Tourings available for immediate delivery. This makes some sense, as the base-model Air isn’t getting any kind of cut, and Lucid may want to focus on one model to better compete.

Lucid has its share of skeptics among analysts. Currently, Wall Street consensus calls Lucid a Hold. Thanks to its average price target of $13.29, Lucid has 26.09% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on LCID

4 Reasons to Sell Lucid Stock, According to Morgan Stanley
Stock Analysis & Ideas4 Reasons to Sell Lucid Stock, According to Morgan Stanley
9d ago
LCID
Fuzzy Panda short Lucid Group, calls buyout rumor ‘fake news’
LCID
Fuzzy Panda says sell Lucid Group on ‘fake’ buyout rumor
LCID
More LCID Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LCID

4 Reasons to Sell Lucid Stock, According to Morgan Stanley
Stock Analysis & Ideas4 Reasons to Sell Lucid Stock, According to Morgan Stanley
9d ago
LCID
Fuzzy Panda short Lucid Group, calls buyout rumor ‘fake news’
The FlyFuzzy Panda short Lucid Group, calls buyout rumor ‘fake news’
10d ago
LCID
Fuzzy Panda says sell Lucid Group on ‘fake’ buyout rumor
The FlyFuzzy Panda says sell Lucid Group on ‘fake’ buyout rumor
10d ago
LCID
More LCID Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >