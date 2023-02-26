Here’s How to Read the TipRanks ETF Analysis Page

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
TipRanks Labs

Here’s How to Read the TipRanks ETF Analysis Page

TipRanks Analysis page for Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF) displays the latest price chart, statistics, basic fund information, and the Smart Score for an ETF.

Let’s examine each of these invaluable tools by using the example of a popular ETF, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). To start, search for the SPY ETF using the search bar, by entering either the name of the fund or its ticker symbol. By default, when searching for an ETF, it will take you first to the ETF Analysis page. 

# ETF Price Chart & Statistics

This chart provides you with the price movement of the ETF for various time periods, from a one-day period and right up to the time period that began with the inception of the fund. You can also see the fund’s daily trading range, 52-week trading range, previous closing price, average trading volume, and more, to help you study the ETF’s performance. You also have the option to choose the chart type, among a line chart, area chart, and candle chart.

Moreover, the chart gives you basic information about the ETF, including its assets under management (AUM), net asset value (NAV), Expense ratio, beta, and dividend information. In the chart below, you can see all the relevant details about the SPY ETF.

# ETF Smart Score

Just as we calculate the TipRanks Smart Score for stocks using our proprietary technology, we calculate the Smart Score for ETFs. This revolutionary measure is based on the weighted average Smart Score of each holding in the ETF and some additional factors. Weights are derived based on the number of stocks having a particular Smart Score.

For example, SPY has a Smart Score of 8, which is derived by a weighted average calculation. Under SPY’s holdings, 15.99% of stocks have a Smart Score of 10, 20.85% of stocks have a Smart Score of 9, and so on. We can see much of the information that’s included in the Smart Score on the ETF’s Holdings page, broken down into each individual stock’s parameters. Other data that’s included in the Smart Score, such as News Sentiment, Hedge Fund trends, Crowd Wisdom (retail investors), and Technical Factors are calculated based on the actual ETF ticker’s parameters.

TipRanks calculates the Smart Score based on a combination of all these factors and derives a ranking from 1 to 10, with 10 being the best, called the “Perfect 10” smart score. A lower score between 1 and 3 indicates that the ETF will underperform market expectations, a score between 4 and 7 implies the ETF will perform in line with market expectations, and a score between 8 and 10 implies the ETF will outperform market expectations.

# ETF Top 10 Holdings

Next comes the list of the top 10 holdings of the ETF along with their allocations in the fund. Below is a screenshot of SPY’s top 10 holdings with their weights. As seen in the chart, iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the largest holding in SPY, with 6.71% weight in the fund. This is followed by tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), with 5.70% weight, and e-commerce giant Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), with 2.54% weight.

# SPY ETF News

Right next to the top 10 holdings list, you will find all the latest news related to the particular ETF. You can click on any news quote to read the full article.

# ETF Description

Here, you will find the description of the ETF along with basic information including asset class, region-focus, index-tracked, the issuer of the ETF, and ticker symbol. As you can see, SPY is an S&P 500 index (SPX)-tracking ETF.

# ETF FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

At the bottom of the page, you find the frequently asked questions about the specific ETF. For example, What is the AUM of SPY? Which hedge fund is a major shareholder of SPY? and so on. You can click on each FAQ and find the answer in the dropdown below.   

Now, go ahead, study an ETF on one of TipRanks’ unique ETF analysis pages, and access all the relevant information about the fund in one click.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ETFS

How to Effectively Use TipRanks’ Chart Tool for Studying ETFs
TipRanks LabsHow to Effectively Use TipRanks’ Chart Tool for Studying ETFs
23m ago
ETFS
What Does Inverse Exposure Mean in ETFs?
ETFS
Invest in the Growing Gaming Market with These 3 ETFs
EA
ATVI
More ETFS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ETFS

How to Effectively Use TipRanks’ Chart Tool for Studying ETFs
TipRanks LabsHow to Effectively Use TipRanks’ Chart Tool for Studying ETFs
23m ago
ETFS
What Does Inverse Exposure Mean in ETFs?
TipRanks LabsWhat Does Inverse Exposure Mean in ETFs?
32m ago
ETFS
Invest in the Growing Gaming Market with These 3 ETFs
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvest in the Growing Gaming Market with These 3 ETFs
1d ago
EA
ATVI
More ETFS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >