TipRanks Brings the Power of Hedge Fund Tools to ETF Investors

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
TipRanks Labs

TipRanks Brings the Power of Hedge Fund Tools to ETF Investors

TipRanks brings you the power of its hedge fund trading activity tool to conduct solid research on your favorite Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). TipRanks has an ETF hedge fund tool that displays which hedge funds are either pouring money into or shedding a particular ETF. You can track the ETF hedge fund trading activity tool to gain insight into hedge funds’ buying, selling, and holding activities for an ETF in a particular quarter.

Why Follow Hedge Funds?

Hedge Funds are managed by professional portfolio managers who use a wide array of strategies to generate highly desirable returns for investors. An individual investor can do well by investing in ETFs that hedge funds are confident in.

Interestingly, TipRanks accumulates the hedge fund holdings data by scanning their respective 13F filings, and updates the data regularly each quarter. Moreover, based on the hedge fund allocation, TipRanks calculates the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal to describe if hedge funds are Positive, Neutral, or Negative on the fund. The tool will also tell you if overall, hedge funds have increased or decreased their holdings in an ETF in the last quarter.

That’s not all – with the TipRanks’ Star Ranking System, we also rank hedge fund managers based on their overall portfolio performance, success rate, Sharpe ratio, and average return generated in the past. Investors can look at an expert’s ranking before choosing to follow his/her ETF and other stock recommendations. Following the trades of a high-ranking manager could ensure reasonable returns for your portfolio.

Working Example of ETF Hedge Fund Tool

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is an S&P 500 index (SPX)-tracking ETF. The TipRanks hedge fund trading tool for SPY indicates that hedge funds are currently Neutral on the fund, based on the activity of 75 hedge funds in the last quarter.

What’s more, the tool tells you that hedge funds have increased their holdings in SPY by 1.3 million shares during the last quarter. You can also see the historical quarterly trading activity in the chart to see the pattern of hedge fund trading in the ETF. Also, you can hover your cursor over each quarter in the graph to see the end-of-quarter shares held by hedge fund managers in the ETF, while the line graph shows you the price performance.

List of Hedge Funds

You can also see the list of hedge funds that have traded in the ETF recently. In the SPY example, you can see that five-star hedge fund manager Donald Yacktman-led Yacktman Asset Management LP has added SPY to his fund recently, increasing his holding by roughly 1480%. You can also see that SPY makes up 0.14% of Yacktman’s total portfolio currently.

Further, you can click on each hedge fund manager’s name to research their other holdings. The screenshot below gives further details of the fund manager’s exposure to the ETF, including gain since the last filing, change in holding, the average price of ETF in the last quarter, and change in the percentage of the portfolio.

Now, give it a try and see how the tool effectively guides you in making the right investment choices.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SPY

Four Tantalizing S&P 500 ETFs – Which Is Best to Buy?
TipRanks LabsFour Tantalizing S&P 500 ETFs – Which Is Best to Buy?
7d ago
IVV
SPY
Fed President Williams Sees Interest Rates Heading Higher
DIA
QQQ
Jerome Powell Indicates Inflation is Improving
DIA
QQQ
More SPY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SPY

Four Tantalizing S&P 500 ETFs – Which Is Best to Buy?
TipRanks LabsFour Tantalizing S&P 500 ETFs – Which Is Best to Buy?
7d ago
IVV
SPY
Fed President Williams Sees Interest Rates Heading Higher
Market NewsFed President Williams Sees Interest Rates Heading Higher
14d ago
DIA
QQQ
Jerome Powell Indicates Inflation is Improving
Market NewsJerome Powell Indicates Inflation is Improving
15d ago
DIA
QQQ
More SPY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >