It’s a Comcastic Earnings Day for Comcast

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

It’s a Comcastic Earnings Day for Comcast

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) spent a lot of time being all but synonymous with “bad customer service” after the terrifying tale of former Engadget staffer Ryan Block and his “Comcastic” day of trying to cancel his service. However, things seem to have turned a corner, as Comcast is up over 6% in Thursday afternoon’s trading session thanks mostly to its recent earnings report.

The earnings report featured little but wins for Comcast, with earnings coming in at $1.13 against projections calling for $0.98. Revenue also fared well, with $30.51 billion easily tackling expectations calling for $30.13 billion. That $30.51 billion was also a win on its own; that’s 1.6% higher than the number that came out at this time last year. Comcast even did sufficiently well to declare a dividend of $0.29 per share.

Two of the biggest gainers for Comcast were theme parks—like its Universal Studios Orlando line—and its studios. Comcast, after all, won big with the “Super Mario Bros.” movie, which is currently the second highest-grossing animated picture of all time. Pulling in $1.3 billion on one property is no mean feat, after all. Even Peacock fared reasonably well, with its $820 million in revenue representing a roughly 85% increase. It wasn’t all good news, however. Its broadband operations were in decline, as Comcast ended the second quarter with 32.305 million subscribers. That’s down 19,000 from what it was back in the first quarter.

Analysts, meanwhile, are reasonably impressed as well. With 11 Buy ratings, five Hold and one Sell, Comcast stock represents a Moderate Buy. However, with an average price target of $46.75, Comcast stock can only offer subscribers a paltry 2.7% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CMCSA

Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
The FlyNotable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
1d ago
MA
BAX
Here’s what Wall St. experts are saying about these media names ahead of results
WBD
CHTR
Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
More CMCSA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CMCSA

Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
The FlyNotable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
1d ago
MA
BAX
Here’s what Wall St. experts are saying about these media names ahead of results
The FlyHere’s what Wall St. experts are saying about these media names ahead of results
1d ago
WBD
CHTR
Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsComcast Corp (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet
2d ago
More CMCSA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >