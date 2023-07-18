Comcast’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Peacock Hikes Prices for the First Time Ever

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Comcast’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Peacock Hikes Prices for the First Time Ever

Story Highlights

Comcast’s streaming platform, Peacock, is raising prices for the Premium and Premium Plus subscription plans. The move comes amid mounting losses in the streaming unit.

Comcast’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) subsidiary NBCUniversal is making its Peacock streaming service slightly more expensive by increasing the monthly prices, beginning on August 17. This will mark the first price hike for Peacock since its launch in 2020.

Peacock’s Premium plan, which includes ads, will see a $1 increase to $5.99 per month, while the Premium Plus plan, which is ad-free, will undergo a $2 price hike to $11.99 per month. It is worth mentioning that Peacock’s free-to-watch option with ads was discontinued earlier this year.

Key Reason for Price Hike

The price increase comes as the company faces losses and makes substantial investments in live coverage and original content development.

During the first quarter of 2023, Peacock experienced losses of $704 million, a substantial increase from $456 million in the same quarter of the previous year. However, there was positive growth as the subscriber base grew by 60% year-over-year to 22 million. Comcast stated that it anticipates losses for the Peacock service to come to nearly $3 billion this year.

Nothing Unusual in This Action

NBCUniversal’s price hike for its Peacock streaming service aligns with a broader trend in the industry. Many streaming companies, including Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Netflix (NFLX), Walt Disney (DIS), and Paramount (PARA), have also raised subscription charges for their platforms recently.

The price hike supports companies’ efforts to remain competitive, balance the costs of producing original content, secure exclusive rights to popular shows and movies, and expand their streaming offerings while maintaining profitability.

What is CMCSA’s Price Target?

The consensus rating of the 14 top Wall Street analysts who recently rated CMCSA stock is a Moderate Buy. This is based on nine Buy, four Hold, and one Sell ratings assigned in the past three months. Further, the average CMCSA stock price target of $45.86 implies 8.96% upside potential from current levels.

It is noteworthy that these top analysts have an impressive history of helping investors generate massive returns from their recommendations.

Comcast’s stock has been good to its investors lately, with the stock up 20.1% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DIS

Box Office Battle: âMission: Impossible 7â opens to $80M
The FlyBox Office Battle: âMission: Impossible 7â opens to $80M
2d ago
DIS
WBD
Disney’s CEO Iger is straining to put out fire after fire at company, WSJ says
DIS
Disney Stock (NYSE:DIS): Iger’s Extension Marks Huge Transformation Plans
DIS
More DIS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DIS

Box Office Battle: âMission: Impossible 7â opens to $80M
The FlyBox Office Battle: âMission: Impossible 7â opens to $80M
2d ago
DIS
WBD
Disney’s CEO Iger is straining to put out fire after fire at company, WSJ says
The FlyDisney’s CEO Iger is straining to put out fire after fire at company, WSJ says
4d ago
DIS
Disney Stock (NYSE:DIS): Iger’s Extension Marks Huge Transformation Plans
Market NewsDisney Stock (NYSE:DIS): Iger’s Extension Marks Huge Transformation Plans
4d ago
DIS
More DIS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >