Comcast’s NBCUniversal, Group Black to Boost Inclusive Ad Spending

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Comcast’s NBCUniversal, Group Black to Boost Inclusive Ad Spending

Story Highlights

Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Group Black are entering into a deal, under which the latter would sell ads in shows on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service that are popular among Black audiences.

Comcast’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) entertainment arm NBCUniversal and Group Black, a company that invests in black-owned media, are entering into an agreement to boost inclusive ad investment across NBCUniversal’s Black-led content portfolio, including comedies, cinema, and dramas. The move is expected to amplify Black voices and Black-led content on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming platform.

More Ad Dollars in Black-Led Content

NBCUniversal said that through Black Excellence 365, it has curated a collection of Black-led and diverse content for exclusive marketing and sale by Group Black. Founded in 2021, Group Black aims to scale up investments in Black-owned businesses.

Group Black will sell ads in drama and other shows that are popular among Black audiences on Peacock and NBCUniversal’s other streaming services. The exclusive partnership was announced on Juneteenth, the U.S. holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Further, under the deal, the majority of the client ad spending will be directed back into the Black-owned media ecosystem, reinforcing Group Black’s mission to support Black content creatives. Citing a Nielsen survey, the companies noted that 55% of Black viewers are more likely to buy from brands that advertise in inclusive content.

The unfortunate killing of George Floyd by the police in 2020 sparked nationwide protests and prompted many large advertisers to commit to higher ad-spending with Black-owned media. In 2021, automaker General Motors (NYSE:GM) pledged to increase its spending with Black-owned media from 2% to 4% of its national ad budget by 2024 and 8% by 2025.

What is the Stock Price Prediction for CMCSA?

Last month, Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan increased the price target for Comcast to $49 from $46 and reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Of the 16 top Wall Street Analysts covering Comcast stock, 11 have a Buy rating, four rate it a hold, while one has a Sell recommendation. The average price target of $45.94 suggests 11.5% upside. CMCSA shares have advanced about 18% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GM

General Motors (NYSE:GM): Close on the Heels of Tesla
Market NewsGeneral Motors (NYSE:GM): Close on the Heels of Tesla
6h ago
F
GM
Cathie Wood Trims Holdings in Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA); Will the Rally Hit a Pause?
F
GM
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Revving Up Sales, Accelerates Discount in Quarter-End Blitz
F
GM
More GM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GM

General Motors (NYSE:GM): Close on the Heels of Tesla
Market NewsGeneral Motors (NYSE:GM): Close on the Heels of Tesla
6h ago
F
GM
Cathie Wood Trims Holdings in Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA); Will the Rally Hit a Pause?
Market NewsCathie Wood Trims Holdings in Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA); Will the Rally Hit a Pause?
1d ago
F
GM
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Revving Up Sales, Accelerates Discount in Quarter-End Blitz
Market NewsTesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Revving Up Sales, Accelerates Discount in Quarter-End Blitz
1d ago
F
GM
More GM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >