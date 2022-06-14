tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
COIN
All News
Market News

Crypto Crash Forces Coinbase Global to Cut 18% of Jobs

Story Highlights

As Bitcoin slid to its lowest level in 18 months, Coinbase Global stock dropped to its all-time lows. What led to the tumbling of the crypto world?

In this article:
In this article:
COIN

Carnage ensued in the crypto markets, yanking the price of Bitcoin to its 18-month low of around $22,000.

Consequently, many crypto stocks took a beating, with shares of cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) dropping 11.4% on June 13 to its lowest ever level at $52.01. The stock was further down another 5% during the pre-market trading session today following the news of 18% job cuts.

In fact, Coinbase shares have plunged almost 85% below their IPO price of $381 in April 2021, losing most of their valuation in the past six months.

18% Job Cuts

With the aim of better managing its operating expenses amid the cryptocurrency market collapse, Coinbase announced a cut in the company’s workforce by approximately 1,100 employees. This represents approximately 18% of the company’s full-time global workforce as of June 10, 2022.

Upon the completion of the workforce reduction, the company will have a total number of employees of 5,000 as of June 30, 2022.

The company is expected to incur approximately $40 million to $45 million in total restructuring expenses in connection with the aforementioned restructuring plans.

Though the company did not make any changes to its FY2022 outlook provided in May, the company now expects its technology and development, and general and administrative expenses to come in near the lower end of the previously given range.

Tumbling Crypto market

Not just Bitcoin, but other popular digital currencies like Ethereum are seeing lower lows in the recent past.

On June 13, crypto lender Celsius ordered a redemption freeze on all withdrawals, swaps, and transfers between accounts, citing extreme market conditions.

Following its footsteps, Binance also temporarily stopped bitcoin withdrawals for several hours, citing a stuck transaction causing a backlog.

Grimly, since the start of the weekend, over $200 billion has been drained out of the cryptocurrency market.

Wall Street’s Take

Following the crypto crash on Monday, JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington downgraded Coinbase Global from Buy to Hold and also slashed the price target to less than half at $68 (30.7% upside potential) from $171.

Kenneth Worthington continues to believe that Coinbase is the leading driver and beneficiary of the cryptocurrency economy with strong organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

However, based on the recent weakness in the cryptocurrency markets, the analyst believes Coinbase’s revenue and share price performance will remain under pressure in the near term.

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys, three Holds, and two Sells. The average Coinbase Global stock forecast of $152.16 implies 192.56% upside potential to current levels.

Conclusion

Overall, investors’ sentiments have been extremely pessimistic due to the never-ending macroeconomic headwinds, increasing inflation, and higher interest rates.

Amid growing uncertainties, investors choose to exit risky investments to safeguard their money. As a result, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major alternative currencies have floundered in the last few weeks.

If the situation doesn’t stabilize in the cryptocurrency markets, then COIN stock could slide down further, especially with declining crypto volumes as reported by the company in the previous quarter.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Amid Regulatory Hurdles, Microsoft Nears Activision Buyout
MSFT
Why Is Cellwize a Strategic Fit for Qualcomm?
QCOM
What Lies Ahead for Crypto Mining Stocks RIOT & MARA?
BTC
MARA
Choice Hotels’ U.S. Expansion Plans Fail to Move the Stock
CHH
Crypto Lender Celsius Halts Withdrawals, Citing “Extreme Market Conditions”
BTC
What Is New with the Pending Twitter-Elon Musk Deal?
TWTR
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
CLR
EYE
Why Did Oracle Stock Gain 15%?
ORCL
What Could Renewable Energy Group’s Buyout Mean for Chevron?
CVX
In this article:
COIN

Latest News Feed

Amid Regulatory Hurdles, Microsoft Nears Activision Buyout
MSFT
Why Is Cellwize a Strategic Fit for Qualcomm?
QCOM
What Lies Ahead for Crypto Mining Stocks RIOT & MARA?
BTC
MARA
Choice Hotels’ U.S. Expansion Plans Fail to Move the Stock
CHH
Crypto Lender Celsius Halts Withdrawals, Citing “Extreme Market Conditions”
BTC
What Is New with the Pending Twitter-Elon Musk Deal?
TWTR
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
CLR
EYE
Why Did Oracle Stock Gain 15%?
ORCL
What Could Renewable Energy Group’s Buyout Mean for Chevron?
CVX