All News

Insiders Selling Snap Shares; TipRanks Hinted at it

Snap, Inc. (SNAP) is witnessing a lot of insider trading movement. According to the TipRanks Insider Trading Activity tool, the sentiments of corporate insiders on the stock seem to be Very Negative, as they have sold $7.7 million worth of Snap shares in the past three months.

On May 18, Andersen Derek, the CFO of Snap, made an informative sell of Snap’s 17,908 shares worth about $426,750. He also made an uninformative sell of 8,185 shares for $196,030.

The total value of Derek’s Snap holdings now stands at about $26 million.

Further, CBO Gorman Jeremi disposed of shares worth $10.6 million in total. Similarly, the Senior Vice-President of Engineering, Hunter Jerry James, sold $25.3 million worth of shares.

Finally, General Counsel O’Sullivan Michael J. made an informative sell of 43,701 shares for $1.04 million.

Stock Price Movement

Shares of Snap tanked 7.4% on Wednesday. The stock further slipped 2.3% in the pre-market trading session on Thursday. SNAP stock is down 51.2% so far this year.

Hedge Funds’ Activity on TipRanks

Insiders’ move matches the sentiments of hedge fund managers on TipRanks, as all 14 hedge funds that were active in the last quarter have decreased their holdings of SNAP stock by 20.5 million shares.

Conclusion

Several insiders selling shares simultaneously does not reflect well on the company’s future growth prospects. To track insider activities, investors can use our TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool.

