tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Insiders Buying Drive Shack: Should You Follow Too?

Drive Shack’s (DS) Director Wesley Edens has purchased the company’s shares for the second time this month. On May 17, Edens made an informative buy of DS’ 2 million shares worth about $2.98 million.

Edens has been the Chairman of Drive Shack’s board of directors since its inception. He has also served the company as its CEO until February 2007.

On May 13, Edens purchased 2 million shares of Drive Shack for $2.27 million. As per the data collected by TipRanks, he has been consistently increasing his holdings of DS stock since 2016. The total value of Edens’ Drive Shack holdings now stands at about $17.9 billion.

Near-Term Growth Prospects

Headquartered in New York, the company engages in golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Drive Shack was founded in June 2002. The stock is up 31% over the past three months.

Recently, Drive Shack reported its first quarter of 2022 results. Revenues climbed 12.9% year-over-year to $69 million. However, it reported a loss of $0.22 per share, wider than the loss of $0.15 per share reported in the same quarter last year. Also, the company failed to beat the consensus loss estimate of $0.14 per share.

The company has been actively investing in new venues as it finds scope for near-term growth. “We are on track to open seven locations by the end of 2022, with our next venue planned to open in Washington DC’s Penn Quarter next month, followed by our Houston and Chicago locations which are planned to open in the third quarter,” said President and CEO of Drive Shack, Hana Khouri.

Khouri added, “We continue to experience strong momentum at our venues and courses as our walk-in business has largely normalized. Total event revenue is up meaningfully to last year’s first quarter and the demand for future events remains exceptionally strong across our entire brand portfolio.”

Stock Rating

Last week, Craig-Hallum analyst Greg Palm lowered the price target on Drive Shack to $3 while maintaining a Buy rating. The price target implies 81.8% upside potential from current levels.

Overall, the consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on three unanimous Buys. Drive Shack’s average price forecast stands at $4.33, implying upside potential of 162.4% to current levels.

Hedge Funds’ Activity on TipRanks

Over the past year, hedge funds have been increasing their stakes in Drive Shack, which indicates that they are Positive about the stock. Meanwhile, the cumulative change in holdings across the two hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was an increase of 359,500 shares.

Takeaway

Which stocks will gain and which will lose? The Hedge Fund tool helps savvy investors gauge likely future stock movement.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Tool Hinted at Dalio’s Move to Part Ways with Tesla
Why Are Top Insiders Selling Meta Stock?
Home Depot Hits Home Run with Solid Q1 Results