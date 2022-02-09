Inside Spotify’s Newly Added Risk Factors

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Inside Spotify’s Newly Added Risk Factors

Sweden-based Spotify (SPOT) operates an audio streaming platform. It offers both premium and ad-supported streaming services and reaches more than 400 million listeners worldwide.

For Q4 2021, Spotify reported a 24% year-over-year rise in revenue to 2.69 billion euros. The majority of the company’s revenue comes from its premium service but the ad-supported business recorded its strongest performance, with sales rising 40%. The company posted a loss per share of 0.21 euro, marking an improvement from a loss per share of 0.66 euro in the same quarter the previous year.

Spotify continues to seek new growth opportunities. It recently agreed to acquire podcast technology provider Whooshkaa and audiobooks distributor Findaway.

With this in mind, we used TipRanks to take a look at the newly added risk factors for Spotify.

Risk Factors

According to the new TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Spotify’s top risk category is Finance and Corporate, which contains 22 of the total 57 risks identified for the stock. Legal and Regulatory and Ability to Sell are the next two major risk categories, with 11 and 8 risks, respectively. Spotify has recently updated its profile with 7 new risk factors.

The company informs investors that it ended 2021 with $1.5 billion in debt, including 2026 exchangeable notes. It says that it may incur additional debt to meet its future financing needs. The problem is that Spotify’s indebtedness could lead to many adverse consequences, both to the business and shareholders. For example, servicing the debts may use up much-needed cash and reduce the funds available for other purposes. 

The debts may also make the company more vulnerable to adverse changes in economic conditions. As for the exchangeable notes, they may dilute the interests of existing shareholders. Furthermore, Spotify cautions that the terms of its credit agreements could discourage third parties from acquiring it, denying shareholders potentially favorable takeover transactions.

Spotify is making a big push into the podcast business, as recently demonstrated by its Whooshkaa acquisition. However, the company cautions that it may not be successful in monetizing podcasts and other non-music content that it has started to provide. It explains that growth in the podcast segment may require it to modify its infrastructure and change its existing business model, but that still may not guarantee success. Additionally, Spotify mentions that the podcast push may subject it to more regulatory requirements and disputes associated with content acquisition.

Spotify has committed to achieving various environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets. For example, it aims to achieve net-zero emissions within the next decade.  Although the company expects its ESG commitments to improve its financial performance in the long run, it cautions that there may be setbacks along the way. For example, it may not achieve the goals it has set for itself, and its decisions regarding ESG matters may not align with the expectations of investors. Therefore, Spotify warns that its reputation, business, and financial results may be harmed if its ESG-related actions disappoint. 

Spotify’s stock has declined about 32% year-to-date. In August 2021, Spotify announced a $1 billion share repurchase program, with management explaining that the program will expire in April 2026. 

Analysts’ Take

Barclays analyst Mario Lu recently maintained a Buy rating on Spotify stock but lowered the price target to $280 from $310. Lu’s reduced price target still suggests 68.76% upside potential.

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 16 Buys, 6 Holds, and 1 Sell. The average Spotify price target of $246.55 implies 48.60% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Sysco Delivers Mixed Q2 Results Hurt By High Operating Expenses
3M Rewards Shareholders with Dividend Hike
XPO Logistics’ Q4 Results Exceed Expectations; Shares Rise 3.4%