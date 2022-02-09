XPO Logistics’ Q4 Results Exceed Expectations; Shares Rise 3.4%

Freight transportation company XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) has reported upbeat results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. A strong growth witnessed in revenues drove the overall results of the company.

Following the results, shares of the company rose 3.4% to close at $66.50 in Tuesday’s extended trading session.

Revenue & Earnings

XPO Logistics reported quarterly revenues of $3.36 billion, up 14.4% year-over-year. Further, the figure surpassed the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. A 17.1% year-over-year growth witnessed in revenues from Brokerage and Other Services Segment to $2.4 billion contributed to the overall revenue growth of the company.

The company’s quarterly earnings stood at $1.34 per share, up 152.8% from the same quarter last year. The figure also topped the consensus estimate of $0.99 per share.

Other Operating Metrics

The company’s operating ratio improved to 86.4% from 84.9% a year ago. However, adjusted EBITDA margin witnessed a year-over-year decline of 120 bps to 20.9%.

For the fourth quarter, the company generated $98 million of cash flow from operating activities, while free cash flow was $57 million for the same period.

Outlook

For full-year 2022, the company forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion, while EPS for the same period is likely to be in the range of $5 to $5.45.

Stock Rating

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 15 Buys and 3 Holds. The average XPO Logistics price target of $98.77 implies 53.5% upside potential from current levels. Shares have declined 9.1% over the past year.

Negative Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Negative stance on XPO. Further, 5.3% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks decreased their exposure to XPO stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:

Teradata Beats Q4 Earnings Expectations & FY2022 Outlook; Shares Up 7%

Spotify Agrees $320 Million Barcelona Sponsorship Deal – Report

Take-Two Posts Mixed Q3 Results; Shares Sink More Than 2%