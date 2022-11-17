Here’s Why Bath & Body Works (NASDAQ:BBWI) Stock Soared 22% Yesterday

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s Why Bath & Body Works (NASDAQ:BBWI) Stock Soared 22% Yesterday

Story Highlights

Bath & Body Works stock jumped more than 22% yesterday, driven by Q3 results beating top and bottom-line estimates and a higher full-year 2022 outlook.

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) shot up more than 22% in yesterday’s extended trading hours, thanks to its better-than-expected Q3 results and strong forward guidance. The company is upbeat about its cost-saving measures and the “robust gifting assortment” it has in store for the upcoming holiday season.

The personal care and home fragrance retailer reported adjusted earnings of $0.40 per share, which beat analysts’ estimates of $0.20 per share but declined 56.5% year-over-year. Meanwhile, net sales decreased 5% from the prior-year quarter to $1.60 billion. Nevertheless, it surpassed the Street’s expectations of $1.56 billion.

Bath & Body Works’ Executive Chair and Interim CEO Sarah Nash, said, “We are pleased to have delivered better-than-anticipated bottom-line performance as the team remained focused on innovation and newness, continued to leverage our vertically integrated supply chain to chase into key winners, and took aggressive action to control costs and improve overall efficiencies.”

After beating its Q3 estimates, the company has raised its guidance for full-year earnings to $3.00-$3.20 per share from the prior guidance range of $2.70 to $3.00. Further, for the fourth quarter, Bath & Body Works expects to report earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.65.

What is BBWI’s Stock Price Prediction?

On TipRanks, BBWI stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buys and four Holds recommendations. Bath & Body Work’s stock average price target of $47.50 implies 51.61% upside potential. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on BBWI

Climb the Wall of Worry with These 5 “Strong Buy” Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasClimb the Wall of Worry with These 5 “Strong Buy” Stocks
6d ago
TJX
AMAT
‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
BBWI
PANW
Bath & Body Works Lowers Guidance; Street Still Says “Buy”
BBWI
More BBWI Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on BBWI

Climb the Wall of Worry with These 5 “Strong Buy” Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasClimb the Wall of Worry with These 5 “Strong Buy” Stocks
6d ago
TJX
AMAT
‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
Stock Analysis & Ideas‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
7d ago
BBWI
PANW
Bath & Body Works Lowers Guidance; Street Still Says “Buy”
Market NewsBath & Body Works Lowers Guidance; Street Still Says “Buy”
4M ago
BBWI

Latest News Feed