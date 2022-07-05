tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
AAPL
All News
Market News

Here’s Why Apple Is Investors’ Favorite Stock

In this article:
In this article:
AAPL

Apple (AAPL) is a member of the FAANG group of stocks, and the company earns revenue from hardware sales and services. Apple is a popular stock among investors, with almost a quarter of TipRanks portfolios holding the stock. In this video, we look at Apple’s profitability and balance sheet and to assess how it has been performing and what you could expect in the future. Further in the video, we will see whether this is the right time to buy Apple stock after it has dropped almost 25% year-to-date.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Tesla Makes Production History but Fails to Deliver
TSLA
Here’s How the Crypto Crash Hurt Tesla
BTC
TSLA
Everything You Need to Know to Start the Week After the Holiday
META
GreenPower Motor Stock Holds Steady Despite Weak Fiscal Q4 Results
GP
Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals; Shares Fall Over 30%
Insiders Turn Bullish on Athira Pharma; Shares Rise
ATHA
Meta Ends Its Novi Digital Wallet Experiment
META
Musk Marks Presence on Twitter & Posts Photo with the Pope
TSLA
TWTR
Crypto Winter: Here’s All You Should Know Heading Into July
BTC
ETH
In this article:
AAPL

Latest News Feed

Tesla Makes Production History but Fails to Deliver
TSLA
Here’s How the Crypto Crash Hurt Tesla
BTC
TSLA
Everything You Need to Know to Start the Week After the Holiday
META
GreenPower Motor Stock Holds Steady Despite Weak Fiscal Q4 Results
GP
Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals; Shares Fall Over 30%
Insiders Turn Bullish on Athira Pharma; Shares Rise
ATHA
Meta Ends Its Novi Digital Wallet Experiment
META
Musk Marks Presence on Twitter & Posts Photo with the Pope
TSLA
TWTR
Crypto Winter: Here’s All You Should Know Heading Into July
BTC
ETH