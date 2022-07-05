Here’s Why Apple Is Investors’ Favorite Stock

Apple (AAPL) is a member of the FAANG group of stocks, and the company earns revenue from hardware sales and services. Apple is a popular stock among investors, with almost a quarter of TipRanks portfolios holding the stock. In this video, we look at Apple’s profitability and balance sheet and to assess how it has been performing and what you could expect in the future. Further in the video, we will see whether this is the right time to buy Apple stock after it has dropped almost 25% year-to-date.