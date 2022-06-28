tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
AAPL
AMZN
META
All News
Market News

Is This the Best FAANG Stock?

In this article:
In this article:
AAPL
AMZN
META

FAANG stocks—Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Google (GOOGL) parent Alphabet—have long been favorites of many investors. In this video, we discuss one particular FAANG stock that looks quite attractive right now. The company is investing in an area with such an enormous opportunity that it could add more than $200 billion in incremental revenue by capturing only 4% of the new market. The stock carries the highest upside potential in the group, and hedge funds have been increasing their holdings in this stock.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Microsoft Becomes Allied Investment Advisors’ Second Biggest Bet
MSFT
UiPath Cuts Workforce to Become Profitable
PATH
Nike Posts Upbeat Q4 Results; Website Visits Hinted at it
NKE
Key Economic Reports Set the Tone for the Week
NDX
SPX
Dye & Durham Reduces Link Group Takeover Offer; Insiders are Bullish
CA:DND
goeasy Invests $40M in Canada Drives, Forms Strategic Partnership
Why Did Carnival Shares Jump 12% Despite Huge Q1 Miss?
CCL
AstraZeneca’s Enhertu Wins Approval in EU by CHMP
AZN
Spirit Airlines: Courtship in the Skies Continues
SAVE
ULCC
In this article:
AAPL
AMZN
META

Latest News Feed

Microsoft Becomes Allied Investment Advisors’ Second Biggest Bet
MSFT
UiPath Cuts Workforce to Become Profitable
PATH
Nike Posts Upbeat Q4 Results; Website Visits Hinted at it
NKE
Key Economic Reports Set the Tone for the Week
NDX
SPX
Dye & Durham Reduces Link Group Takeover Offer; Insiders are Bullish
CA:DND
goeasy Invests $40M in Canada Drives, Forms Strategic Partnership
Why Did Carnival Shares Jump 12% Despite Huge Q1 Miss?
CCL
AstraZeneca’s Enhertu Wins Approval in EU by CHMP
AZN
Spirit Airlines: Courtship in the Skies Continues
SAVE
ULCC