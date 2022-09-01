tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s What’s Happening at Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Story Highlights

Netflix is looking to earn more revenues from its ad-supported business. Buyers are calling the charges “premium,” compared to other streaming platforms.

Streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is ramping up its efforts to launch its ad-supported streaming plans, which may be launched on November 1. As per a WSJ report, some advertisers have said that Netflix may charge roughly $65 for every 1,000 viewers. This represents a premium compared to other streaming platforms, the report said.

Netflix and its technology partner Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) met with some ad buyers last week to discuss the details of the plans, which were labeled as “premium” by advertisers. The buyers are surprised by Netflix’s premium charges as it is the first time the platform will stream advertisements and the outcome is unknown.

Moreover, Netflix is demanding a year-long upfront commitment from buyers. The cost per thousand (CPM) metric is used by advertisers to denote the price paid for every 1,000 advertisement impressions or ad views.

Interestingly, Netflix is planning to cap the annual advertising spend on its platform at $20 million. This will ensure that viewers are not overwhelmed by the same advertisements and same brands very often, the advertisers stated.

Notably, Netflix is also offering buyers targeted advertising. For example, slots for advertising in the top 10 U.S. shows on Netflix or targeting specific genre-watching audiences or country-specific advertising.

While Netflix is looking to launch a cheaper ad-support subscription plan for viewers to attract higher memberships, it is looking to earn big dollars from advertisers. The company has also poached two top executives from social media site Snap Inc. (SNAP) to push its ad-tiered business.

What Is the Prediction for Netflix Stock?

Netflix is undergoing strategic changes to make its streaming platform more attractive and earn big bucks. However, for now, analysts remain on the sidelines till more clarity is achieved on the company’s ad-tired business.

On TipRanks, NFLX stock has a Hold consensus rating based on seven Buys, 19 Holds, and seven Sells. Netflix’s average price prediction of $229.61 implies a modest 2.7% upside to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost a whopping 62.6% so far this year.

Ending Thoughts

After facing two consecutive quarters of subscriber losses, Netflix is trying its hands at ad-tired subscription plans to attract more memberships. However, Netflix is seeking to earn higher revenue from advertisers to stream their advertisements. For now, it remains to be seen if buyers will accept Netflix’s premium offerings or settle for cheaper options.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NFLX

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock: Cheaper Plan on Tap as Snap Becomes Ad Talent Recruiting Ground
Market NewsNetflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock: Cheaper Plan on Tap as Snap Becomes Ad Talent Recruiting Ground
23h ago
NFLX
SNAP
Why Has Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock’s Recovery Stalled?
NFLX
2 Stocks in Focus as Streaming Overtakes Cable TV
DIS
NFLX
More NFLX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NFLX

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock: Cheaper Plan on Tap as Snap Becomes Ad Talent Recruiting Ground
Market NewsNetflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock: Cheaper Plan on Tap as Snap Becomes Ad Talent Recruiting Ground
23h ago
NFLX
SNAP
Why Has Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock’s Recovery Stalled?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy Has Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock’s Recovery Stalled?
9d ago
NFLX
2 Stocks in Focus as Streaming Overtakes Cable TV
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Stocks in Focus as Streaming Overtakes Cable TV
13d ago
DIS
NFLX
More NFLX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Why is MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Plummeting Despite Q2 Beat?
MDB
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock in the Line of Fire as U.S.-China Cold War Intensifies
NVDA
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock: Bullish Insider Buys the Dip Again
ALV
SNAP Stock (NYSE:SNAP): 20% Layoff News Triggered Price Jump
SNAP
Stock Market Today – Thursday, September 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s How Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Could Benefit from the ITA Airways Deal
DAL
More Market News >