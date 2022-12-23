Two ASX Banking Stocks Tipped by Four-Star Analyst Brendan Sproules

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Global Markets

Two ASX Banking Stocks Tipped by Four-Star Analyst Brendan Sproules

Story Highlights

Citigroup analyst Brendan Sproules is bullish on these two Australian banking stocks.

Analyst Brendan Sproules is known for his wide coverage of Australian and U.S. banks. Sproules has more than 12 years of experience in the banking and financial sectors and is preferred by institutional investors. Here, we discuss two banking stocks from Australia, Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) and National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB), from the list of his rated stocks.

Sproules joined Citigroup in 2014 and is now the Head of Research for Australian Banks. Before joining Citigroup, he was a part of organizations such as J.P. Morgan for five years and the National Australia Bank for more than seven years, among others.

Where Does Brendan Sproules Stand Among Other Analysts?

According to the TipRanks Star Ranking system, Sproules is a four-star rated analyst and is ranked 1,830 out of 8,187 analysts. As per this system, the experts are analyzed and ranked based on different factors, such as their success rates, returns, and statistical significance.

Sproules has a success rate of 52%, with 32 out of 62 ratings being successful. He has generated an average return of 9.2% per transaction.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

According to TipRanks, Sproules’ most profitable rating so far has been Australia & New Zealand Banking (AU:ANZ), on which he made a return of 125.4% between May 2020 and May 2021.

Let’s discuss the stocks in detail.

Westpac Banking

Headquartered in Australia, Westpac is a leading banking institution in the country. It is also one of the oldest banks in Australia.

Sproules has been covering Westpac since 2018 and has always remained bullish on the stock. The share price is already up by 14% this year, and he sees a further upside of around 28%. He has the highest target price of AU$30 on the stock.

Graphical user interface, website Description automatically generated with medium confidence

The bank’s cost-cutting measures and focus on improving its core banking services have made it well-positioned to benefit from rising interest rates. In its full-year results, the statutory net profit was up by 4%, while the cash earnings were down by 1% to AU$5.2 billion. In 2022, the net interest margin was at 1.87%, down by 17 bps (basis points) from 2021.

Even though Sproules maintained a Buy rating, he reduced the cash earnings forecast by 2-4% for the next two years, mainly due to challenges in the mortgage business. He also cut NIM to 2.07% from the earlier forecast of 2.15%.

The bank’s expenses were down by 7% in 2022, and it has revised its cost target to AU$8.6 billion for 2024. Some analysts remain worried about this number and expect a reduction in the headcount. Analysts believe that interest margins will continue to expand in 2023.

What is the Forecast for Westpac Shares?

According to TipRanks’ analyst consensus, Westpac stock has a Moderate Buy rating based on five Buy, three Hold, and two Sell recommendations.

The average target price is AU$25.55, which is 9% higher than the current price level.

National Australia Bank Limited

National Australia Bank (NAB) is one of the four largest banks in Australia.

Despite the already soaring share prices of NAB, Sproules is bullish on the stock, mainly due to the expanding lending margins. The stock has gained around 15% in the last six months.

Last month, Sproules maintained his Buy rating on the stock and expects an upside of 7.7%. He added, “The bank was seeing strong business lending momentum.”

A picture containing website Description automatically generated

In its full-year results for 2022, cash earnings increased by 8.3% to AU$7.1 billion. This was driven by volume growth across all the business segments along with a strict approach towards cost-cutting. In 2022, the net interest margin fell by 6 basis points to 1.65%. The higher earnings were mostly offset by the home loan business.

Is National Australia Bank a Good Investment?

According to TipRanks, NAB stock has a Moderate Buy rating, based on recommendations from 11 analysts.

The average target price is AU$32.14, which is 5.7% above the current price level.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Conclusion

After 11 years of lower interest rates, Australian banks are getting the benefit of higher interest rates. This could push the banks’ earnings higher in the near future.

Considering Sproules’ experience and expertise in the sector, investors can choose these stocks for a safer bet in the inflationary environment.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AU:ANZ

Two ASX Banking Stocks to Earn Higher Dividend Income
Global MarketsTwo ASX Banking Stocks to Earn Higher Dividend Income
7d ago
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday October 19: What You Need to Know
Morgan Stanley analyst upgrades Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ)
More AU:ANZ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AU:ANZ

Two ASX Banking Stocks to Earn Higher Dividend Income
Global MarketsTwo ASX Banking Stocks to Earn Higher Dividend Income
7d ago
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday October 19: What You Need to Know
Market NewsAustralian Stock Market Today – Wednesday October 19: What You Need to Know
2M ago
Morgan Stanley analyst upgrades Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ)
Stock Analysis & IdeasMorgan Stanley analyst upgrades Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ)
2M ago
More AU:ANZ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >