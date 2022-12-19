Ford (NYSE:F) In Legal Soup; Will Present Arguments in Georgia Case

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Ford (NYSE:F) In Legal Soup; Will Present Arguments in Georgia Case

Story Highlights

Ford Motor will present its arguments for the new trial in the Georgia case. The company was fined $1.7 billion in damages earlier.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will put up its arguments for a new trial in the Georgia case on December 19, the Wall Street Journal reported. Earlier, Ford challenged a Georgia verdict that imposed a hefty $1.7 billion in damages on the company for selling trucks that the plaintiffs alleged had unsafe roof structures. 

The Georgia lawsuit is related to the 2014 rollover crash, in which an elderly couple died. The plaintiffs alleged that the roof structure was unsafe and collapsed during the crash. However, the company argued that its roof structure is safe. 

The WSJ report highlighted that Ford had been sued 58 times before, involving rollovers and roof crush allegations. 

According to TipRanks’ data, legal and regulatory risks are among the top risk categories for Ford. For context, our Risk Factors tool shows that Ford’s legal and regulatory risks accounted for 20.8% of its total risks. What’s alarming is that Ford’s legal and regulatory risks are higher than the sector benchmark of 15.6%. 

This implies that Ford is more prone to legal and regulatory risks than its competitors. While these risks are inherently uncertain, they can lead to reputational damage and adversely impact its financials and operations. 

What is the Prediction for Ford Stock?

Ford Motor stock has lost about 40% of its value year-to-date. Despite this significant correction, analysts are cautiously optimistic about Ford stock. It has received six Buy, four Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, analysts’ price target of $17 implies 40.26% upside potential.

What stands out is that hedge funds bought 40.4M Ford stock last quarter. Moreover, Ford stock commands an Outperform Smart Score of eight on TipRanks. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on F

Ford boosts price of F-150 Lightning, now starts at $56,000, Electrek reports
The FlyFord boosts price of F-150 Lightning, now starts at $56,000, Electrek reports
4d ago
F
Ford, China’s CATL mull workaround for new U.S. battery plant, Bloomberg says
F
EU passenger car registrations up 16.3% in November
F
GM
More F Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on F

Ford boosts price of F-150 Lightning, now starts at $56,000, Electrek reports
The FlyFord boosts price of F-150 Lightning, now starts at $56,000, Electrek reports
4d ago
F
Ford, China’s CATL mull workaround for new U.S. battery plant, Bloomberg says
The FlyFord, China’s CATL mull workaround for new U.S. battery plant, Bloomberg says
4d ago
F
EU passenger car registrations up 16.3% in November
The FlyEU passenger car registrations up 16.3% in November
4d ago
F
GM
More F Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >