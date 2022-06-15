tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
PFE
BNTX
MRNA
All News
Market News

FDA’s Advisors Recommend Moderna’s COVID Vaccine for Children Between Ages 6 & 17

Story Highlights

FDA researchers found that two doses of Moderna’s vaccine achieved 93% efficacy for children and teens between the ages of six and 17. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously 22-to-0 to grant Emergency Use Authorization of the same.

In this article:
In this article:
PFE
BNTX
MRNA

Shares of the vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA) jumped over 1% during the extended trading session on June 14 after a group of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended the authorization of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six and 17 years.

With a 22-0 vote, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) unanimously voted for the approval of Modern’s COVID-19 vaccine for children and adolescents between the ages of six and 17 years old.

Furthermore, the panellists stated that the benefits of vaccinating children in the aforementioned age group outweigh the risks. FDA researchers found that two doses of Moderna’s vaccine achieved 93% efficacy in both age groups.

Though the FDA is not under any obligation to follow the recommendations of its advisory committees, it usually does so.

If the FDA approves the recommendation, Moderna’s vaccine will become the second to Pfizer (PFE)-BioNTech’s (BNTX) COVID vaccine, which received authorization for the same age group in October 2021.

Last year, the FDA delayed its decision to approve Moderna’s vaccine for adolescents aged 12 through 17 as it wanted to address concerns pertaining to the risk of heart-inflammation conditions, including myocarditis and pericarditis, and conduct a further review.

Though some European nations have allowed limited use of Moderna’s vaccine for younger age groups due to concerns over its safety, more than 40 other countries have authorized its use.

Wall Street’s Take

Following the news, Brookline Capital Markets analyst Leah R. Cann maintained a Buy rating on Moderna with a price target of $506 (316.26% upside potential).

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys, five Holds and one Sell. The average Moderna price target of $222.50 implies 83.04% upside potential to current levels.

Increased Hedge Fund Trading

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in MRNA is currently Very Positive, as some of the top hedge funds that were active in the last quarter increased their cumulative holdings by 2.9 million shares.

Conclusion

The committee of experts is expected to meet today to evaluate the Moderna as well as Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years.

Though the approval for younger age groups is a positive, it may not create a huge demand as the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was authorized for children between the ages of five and 11 in October last year.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 30% of those between the ages of five and 11 and 60% of those between the ages of 12 and 17 are already fully vaccinated in the United States.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Ford Recalls Mustang Mach-E Models to Fix Driving Issues
F
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
EDU
UAA
FedEx Stock Jumps Over 14%; Here’s Why
FDX
2 Top Picks from Expert Hedge Fund Manager Boykin Curry’s Coffers
SPX
META
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 15: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Apple Secures MLS Streaming Rights for $250M
AAPL
Are Hydrogen-Powered Cars Tesla’s Biggest Threat?
TM
TSLA
Gautam Adani Tweets on Green Hydrogen Collaboration with TotalEnergies
TTE
VersaBank to Expand U.S. Operations via Acquisition; Shares Up 3.6%
VBNK
In this article:
PFE
BNTX
MRNA

Latest News Feed

Ford Recalls Mustang Mach-E Models to Fix Driving Issues
F
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
EDU
UAA
FedEx Stock Jumps Over 14%; Here’s Why
FDX
2 Top Picks from Expert Hedge Fund Manager Boykin Curry’s Coffers
SPX
META
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 15: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Apple Secures MLS Streaming Rights for $250M
AAPL
Are Hydrogen-Powered Cars Tesla’s Biggest Threat?
TM
TSLA
Gautam Adani Tweets on Green Hydrogen Collaboration with TotalEnergies
TTE
VersaBank to Expand U.S. Operations via Acquisition; Shares Up 3.6%
VBNK