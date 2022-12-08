ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) to Reward U.S. Employees Handsomely

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) to Reward U.S. Employees Handsomely

Story Highlights

Energy giant ExxonMobil is likely to raise the salaries of its U.S. employees at a rate higher than the current inflation rate.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) is reportedly raising the pay of its U.S. employees beyond the current U.S. inflation rate of 7.7%. The move can be attributed to the company’s strong performance in Q3.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered earnings of $4.45 per share, which beat the expectations of $3.86. Also, revenue jumped 51.9% year-over-year.

The company’s workers are expected to get a salary hike of 9%. Moreover, an additional 5% increase will be awarded to employees who recently got promoted. Also, ExxonMobil is issuing restricted stock options to nearly 14,000 employees, which is more than double last year’s number of 5,000.

Like other energy companies, ExxonMobil prospered in 2022 from elevated oil prices on account of the Russia-Ukraine war. However, crude prices are declining due to the weak global economy and strict COVID measures in China. This might impact the XOM’s performance going forward.

Is XOM a Good Buy?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and five Holds. The average XOM stock price target of $118.83 implies 14.7% upside potential from current levels. Shares have rallied 69.6% year-to-date.

Also, it is worth mentioning that the company has consistently paid its quarterly common stock dividend of $0.91 per share. Its dividend yield of 3.32% compares favorably with the sector’s average of 2.74%. Furthermore, XOM’s beta of 0.49 makes it a safe bet in these volatile times.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on XOM

Oil Inches up Modestly in Early Trade
Market NewsOil Inches up Modestly in Early Trade
3h ago
COP
CVX
OPEC+ keeps oil curbs despite Russia price cap, WSJ reports
BP
COP
EU agrees to $60 price cap for Russia oil exports, WSJ reports
BP
COP
More XOM Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on XOM

Oil Inches up Modestly in Early Trade
Market NewsOil Inches up Modestly in Early Trade
3h ago
COP
CVX
OPEC+ keeps oil curbs despite Russia price cap, WSJ reports
The FlyOPEC+ keeps oil curbs despite Russia price cap, WSJ reports
4d ago
BP
COP
EU agrees to $60 price cap for Russia oil exports, WSJ reports
The FlyEU agrees to $60 price cap for Russia oil exports, WSJ reports
6d ago
BP
COP
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >