Exxon Mobil Rises on Robust Q3 Showing

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) shares are up in the pre-market session today after the company delivered robust third-quarter numbers.

Revenue surged a whopping 51.9% year-over-year to $112.07 billion, comfortably outperforming estimates by $9.1 billion. EPS at $4.45 too, came in ahead of expectations by $0.65.

A combination of higher volume, cost control and superior natural gas realizations helped Exxon offset lower crude realizations and low industry refining margins. Consequently, the company boosted its cash flow from operations by $24.4 billion during this period.

Further, it has signed the largest of its type agreement to capture and store about 2 million metric tons of CO2 a year.

