Eli Lilly’s Bebtelovimab Bags FDA Emergency Use Approval

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Eli Lilly’s Bebtelovimab Bags FDA Emergency Use Approval

American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE: LLY) COVID-19 antiviral treatment, bebtelovimab, has received authorization for emergency use from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for people aged 12 years and older, and weighing at least 40 kg. The drug has demonstrated neutralization against the Omicron variant.

Bebtelovimab is designed to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients, with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing. These patients also include individuals at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, and for whom FDA-approved alternative COVID-19 treatments are not accessible. 

Supporting Data 

The U.S. regulator’s decision was based on the analysis from the Phase 2 BLAZE-4 trial (NCT04634409), treatment arms 9-14. The trial was designed to study the authorized dose of bebtelovimab (175 mg) separately or when administered along with bamlanivimab and etesevimab for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in non-hospitalized patients. 

This data shows that the therapy retains full neutralization activity against the Omicron variant, and also retains neutralization against all other known variants, including BA.2. 

Remarkably, Lilly has already inked a deal with the U.S. government for the supply of 600,000 doses of investigational drug bebtelovimab for $720 million. 

Official Comments 

Eli Lilly’s CMO Daniel Skovronsky said, “With the emergence of variants such as Omicron, treatment options remain limited. Lilly is pleased to provide another treatment option to help address the ongoing needs of patients and health care providers who continue to battle this pandemic.” 

Analysts’ Recommendation 

Recently, Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison reiterated a Buy rating on the stock but reduced the price target to $265 (12.88% upside potential) from $272. 

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and 5 Holds. The average Eli Lilly price target of $289.94 implies 23.50% upside potential. Shares have gained almost 25% over the past year. 

Risk Analysis  

According to the new TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Eli Lilly stock is at risk mainly from two factors: Tech and Innovation, and Legal and Regulatory, which contribute 4 risks apiece to the total 15 risks identified for the stock.  

At 15 risks, Eli Lilly is at considerably lower risk than other companies in its industry. Given its lower-risk profile and positive clinical development, investors might consider adding Eli Lilly to their portfolios.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News: 
AstraZeneca’s Q4 Results Outperform; Shares Rise Pre-Market 
Coca-Cola Posts Better-than-Expected Results as Sales Outperform 
Novavax Reveals Positive Results for NVX-CoV2373 in Pediatrics