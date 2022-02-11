Novavax Reveals Positive Results for NVX-CoV2373 in Pediatrics

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Novavax Reveals Positive Results for NVX-CoV2373 in Pediatrics

Biotech firm Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) has posted positive results from its PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 trial of the vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, in the pediatric population. The analysis included 2,247 participants aged 12 to 17 across 73 locations in the United States. 

Following the news, shares of the company rose more than 1% in the extended trading session on Thursday after closing 3.8% lower on the day. 

Supporting Data

The study was designed to evaluate the safety, effectiveness (immunogenicity), and efficacy of the vaccine in the pediatric population, and it achieved its effective primary endpoint. Additionally, it demonstrated 80% clinical efficacy against the Delta variant and a well-tolerated profile with no safety signals identified. 

Official Comments

Novavax CMO Filip Dubovsky commented, “We are encouraged by the results in this adolescent population given the ongoing need for alternative vaccine options for COVID-19. We believe the Novavax vaccine offers a differentiated technology and option for this younger population given its established protein-based technology already used in other vaccines, and the positive responses demonstrated against variants.” 

Approvals

NVX-CoV2373 is yet to be authorized for the adolescent population. It is expected that regulatory filings for a pediatric indication in adolescents aged 12 to 17 will be submitted by Novavax globally during the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, in Q2 2022, Novavax is likely to commence additional studies globally to evaluate younger age groups. 

Wall Street’s Take

Recently, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $315 (257.95% upside potential).  

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 4 Buys versus 1 Hold. The average Novavax price target of $243.60 implies 176.82% upside potential. However, shares have lost 29.1% over the past year. 

Bloggers Weigh In

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 72% Bullish on NVAX, compared to a sector average of 70%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News: 
Mandiant Books Lower-than-Expected Q4 Loss; Shares Rise 
Zynga Posts Record Q4 Results on Historic Bookings; Website Visits Hinted at It 
AstraZeneca’s Q4 Results Outperform; Shares Rise Pre-Market