Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Says Don’t Fear a Recession. Investors Buy In.

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Says Don’t Fear a Recession. Investors Buy In.
Market News

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Says Don’t Fear a Recession. Investors Buy In.

Story Highlights

EA offers up solid numbers, now and for the full year, and admonishes investors not to fear a recession.

It’s a good day to be EA (NASDAQ:EA), as Electronic Arts saw shares shoot up over 4% in Thursday afternoon’s trading. The biggest reason behind the hike? A new look at full-year profits and a view so bullish not even a recession could stop it cold.

The first bit of good news featured a look at EA’s upcoming full-year report. While the latest earnings report, brought out on Wednesday, brought with it good news of its own, it was the future outlook that helped brighten investors’ moods considerably. EA revealed that it looks for full-year 2023 earnings per share to come in between $4.10 and $4.66 per share, which is a far cry from EA’s original range of between $3.42 and $3.92. Much of the latest gains came with the newly-minted release of “FC 24,” which was its first soccer release without FIFA branding. It came in third in overall sales, losing out only to “Mortal Kombat 1” and Bethesda’s huge new release, “Starfield.”

Meanwhile, word from Andrew Wilson, EA’s CEO, also delivered a point that might well stiffen the spines of any hesitant investor. Wilson noted that video game companies are “more resilient” than other businesses, particularly during bad economic times. Indeed, some might look askance at that notion, noting that when the choice comes down to food or fun, food will more likely win out. But Wilson isn’t without precedent here; consider the rise of the movie industry during the Depression; people needed fun perhaps slightly less than they needed food. Wilson also pointed out the value gaming can represent, as one game can be fun for weeks, even months. That value makes it an attractive buy even in harsher economic times.

Is EA Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on EA stock based on six Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average EA price target of $148.89 per share implies 15.56% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Says Don’t Fear a Recession. Investors Buy In.
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Notable companies reporting after market close
The FlyNotable companies reporting after market close
1d ago
Z
EA
What You Missed This Week in Video Games
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in Video Games
2d ago
EA
MSFT
U.S. video game content spending up 2% YTD, says Circana
The FlyU.S. video game content spending up 2% YTD, says Circana
3d ago
EA
GME
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >