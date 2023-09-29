Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Snaps Up on New Rebranded Soccer Games

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Snaps Up on New Rebranded Soccer Games
Market News

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Snaps Up on New Rebranded Soccer Games

Story Highlights

EA’s latest soccer game proves to be just as big a draw without the FIFA branding.

Whether you call it “soccer” or “football,” video game maker Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) calls it a money-maker. And the new launch of “EA Sports FC 24,” a departure from its earlier annual releases of games around the FIFA logo, has been met with astounding success. Currently, EA is up modestly on the result in Friday afternoon’s trading.

This is the first time that EA has released a soccer title since its branding deal with FIFA fell through, a tradition that was solid for the last 30 years. But when FIFA demanded $150 million for licensing fees—fully double what they were previously—EA pulled the plug, and launched EA Sports FC instead. So far, the new branding doesn’t seem to be hurting EA’s progress at all. In fact, some new records have even been set with FC’s launch.

In fact, early players have discovered that there’s virtually no difference in EA’s FIFA and EA Sports FC. As Keith Stuart, reviewer with The Guardian, noted “When you start playing, all your suspicions are confirmed: this is FIFA 24, minus one teeny-weeny multimillion dollar license.” Reports note that pre-release signups for EA Sports FC were 25% higher than for FIFA 23, but that might have been due to EA’s decision to keep the early access window open for seven days instead of the three that FIFA 23 got.

What is the Forecast for EA Stocks?

Analysts are fairly happy about EA’s overall potential in the field. In fact, EA stock is currently rated a Moderate Buy by analysts, supported by eight Buy ratings and six Hold. Further, EA stock offers investors a 21.06% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $145.71.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

What You Missed This Week in Video Games
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in Video Games
3d ago
U
EA
Video game performers vote to strike if labor negotiations fail, Reuters says
The FlyVideo game performers vote to strike if labor negotiations fail, Reuters says
3d ago
EA
GME
Video game software sales jump nearly 29% y/y in August in Europe, GI.biz says
The FlyVideo game software sales jump nearly 29% y/y in August in Europe, GI.biz says
9d ago
EA
WBD
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >