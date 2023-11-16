Disney (NYSE:DIS) in Activist Drama as ValueAct Builds a Large Stake

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Disney (NYSE:DIS) in Activist Drama as ValueAct Builds a Large Stake
Market News

Disney (NYSE:DIS) in Activist Drama as ValueAct Builds a Large Stake

Story Highlights

Disney is in the midst of an interesting investor battle as two hedge funds, ValueAct and Trian Fund, have built large stakes in the third quarter.

Entertainment giant Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is in the midst of activist investor drama as another hedge fund, ValueAct Capital, builds a large stake in it. As per multiple reports and as discussed by CNBC anchor David Faber, ValueAct has steadily built up a stake worth roughly $1 billion in Disney in the third quarter. The share buying began in the summer, when the strike between Hollywood Studios and the actors/writers’ guild began. ValueAct continues to buy more shares of Disney as it sees the stock as undervalued. DIS stock gained 3.1% on the news, closing at $93.93 on November 15.

Interestingly, ValueAct’s Co-CEO Mason Morfit is seen as a “friendly” investor and counselor to the companies in which the fund invests. Morfit is said to be supportive of Disney’s current strategy. Moreover, he believes that Disney’s stock price should double in the future.

The news follows reports of another activist investor, Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund, adding to its Disney stake in Q3. Peltz has been waging a proxy fight with Disney for months and is seeking multiple board seats. Peltz has also won the support of Isaac Ike Perlmutter, ex-CEO of Marvel Entertainment in his fight.

With ValueAct’s surprising entry, Disney’s shareholders now have a choice between two contrasting activist investors. Considering their historical work styles, Disney may add Morfit to its board to ensure a more pleasant and seamless turnaround for the company.

Is Disney a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Yesterday, Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft cut the price target on DIS to $115 from $120 while maintaining a Buy rating. Kraft believes Disney has “turned the corner” in its Q4FY23 results, but streaming profitability remains a challenge.

On TipRanks, Disney has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buys, six Holds, and one Sell rating. The average Walt Disney price forecast of $107.23 implies 14.2% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, DIS stock has gained 5.6%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disney (NYSE:DIS) in Activist Drama as ValueAct Builds a Large Stake
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >