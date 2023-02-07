tiprankstipranks
Report: CVS Close to Snapping up Oak Street for $10.5B; OSH Soars

Health services provider CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is close to acquiring Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) for $10.5 billion, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The transaction also involves debt and could boost CVS’ presence with primary-care doctors. The WSJ adds that the acquisition price is being pegged at $39 per share and an official announcement could come this week itself.

Earlier, CVS also agreed to acquire Signify Health for $8 billion and the latest move promises to further expand the company’s presence in primary care and home-based care.

Additionally, CVS is also slated to announce its fourth quarter numbers tomorrow before the market opens. Wall Street expects the company to post an EPS of $1.92 on a top line of $76.3 billion for the period.

The chatter of a potential acquisition of OSH has been gaining momentum since November 2022 and surfaced again in January. Oak Street Health’s shares have already jumped about 36% in the pre-market session today.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $116.25 on CVS, implying a 36.36% potential upside in the stock. That’s after a 16.4% slide in the company’s share price over the past six months.

Read full Disclosure

More News & Analysis on CVS

CVS Health – Analysts Upbeat, Ahead of Q4 Report
Market NewsCVS Health – Analysts Upbeat, Ahead of Q4 Report
7h ago
CVS
Medicare Advantage final rule more favorable than feared, says JPMorgan
CI
CNC
Pharmacy Hours Get Shorter as WMT, CVS Cut Back
CVS
WMT
More CVS Latest News >

