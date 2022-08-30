tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

CrowdStrike Reports Q2 Earnings; Here are the Results

Story Highlights

CrowdStrike reported Q2 earnings that beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines. In addition, the company’s outlook demonstrates that Crowdstrike is a resilient business despite macroeconomic headwinds.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.36, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.28 per CRWD share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates nine times.

In addition, sales increased 58% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $535.2 million compared to $337.7 million. This was higher than the $516.4 million that analysts were looking for. This can be attributed to the company’s subscription revenue, which grew by 60% and made up the bulk of total revenue.

Furthermore, gross profits increased by 59.6%, which means that the company demonstrated operating leverage since it increased more than revenue. Indeed, the gross margin expanded from 73.2% to 73.7%.

Looking ahead, CrowdStrike raised its guidance for Fiscal Year 2023. Management expects revenue in the range of $2,223 – $2,232 million and adjusted earnings per share between $1.31 – $1.33.

Investor Sentiment for CRWD Stock is Currently Negative

The sentiment among TipRanks investors is currently negative. Out of the 729,068 portfolios tracked by TipRanks, 2.8% hold CRWD stock. In addition, the average portfolio weighting allocated towards CRWD among those who do have a position is 4.7%. This suggests that investors of the company are confident about its future.

However, in the last 30 days, 0.4% of those holding the stock decreased their positions. As a result, the stock’s sentiment is below the sector average, as demonstrated in the following image:

What is the Target Price for CRWD Stock?

CrowdStrike has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 20 Buys assigned in the past three months. The average CRWD stock price target of $233.30 implies 20.7% upside potential.

Takeaway – CrowdStrike’s Business Remains Resilient Despite Macroeconomic Headwinds

CrowdStrike saw another strong quarter, as revenue increased substantially while adjusted earnings came in better than expected. Although many companies began struggling this year, CrowdStrike is not one of them. The company has demonstrated that it has a very resilient business. In addition, management expects CrowdStrike to continue performing well, as evidenced by its higher outlook for Fiscal Year 2023.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CRWD

Does CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Have Another Beat in Store?
Stock Analysis & IdeasDoes CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Have Another Beat in Store?
1d ago
CRWD
The Week Ahead in Earnings: AVGO, BBY and LULU in Focus
BBY
AVGO
Ahead of Earnings, Which is the Best Cybersecurity Stock?
ZS
CRWD
More CRWD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CRWD

Does CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Have Another Beat in Store?
Stock Analysis & IdeasDoes CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Have Another Beat in Store?
1d ago
CRWD
The Week Ahead in Earnings: AVGO, BBY and LULU in Focus
Market NewsThe Week Ahead in Earnings: AVGO, BBY and LULU in Focus
1d ago
BBY
AVGO
Ahead of Earnings, Which is the Best Cybersecurity Stock?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAhead of Earnings, Which is the Best Cybersecurity Stock?
14d ago
ZS
CRWD
More CRWD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 30: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Gains after Surprising Earnings Beat
BBY
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Q2-Earnings Preview: Website Traffic Hints at Poor Results
WB
Amid Operational Challenges, Magna Gold (TSE:MGR) Registers a Weak Second Quarter
This Insider Bagged Insight Stock (NASDAQ:NSIT) Worth $23.77M in August
NSIT
Musk’s Intriguing Views on the World’s Need for More Oil & Gas
TSLA
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Is Plunging After a Lackluster Q2 Show
CONN
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
EDU
SPR
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Sees Cautious Trading as YouTube Executive Quits
GOOG
More Market News >