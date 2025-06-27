ZYUS Life Sciences Closes $0.75 Million Unit Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ZYUS Life Sciences ( (TSE:ZYUS) ) has shared an update.

ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation announced the closing of its non-brokered private placement, raising approximately $0.75 million through the issuance of 1,116,267 units. The proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. The offering received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and involved insider participation, which was deemed a related party transaction. The company’s strategic financial maneuver aims to bolster its operational capabilities and enhance its market positioning in the cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical industry.

ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation is a Canadian-based life sciences company that focuses on developing and commercializing novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. The company is committed to securing intellectual property protection and obtaining regulatory approval for non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions to transform patients’ lives.

