Zymeworks’ Earnings Call: Revenue Soars Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Zymeworks’ Earnings Call: Revenue Soars Amid Challenges

Zymeworks’ Earnings Call: Revenue Soars Amid Challenges

Zymeworks ((ZYME)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

In the recent earnings call, Zymeworks presented a mixed yet optimistic outlook. The company showcased strong revenue growth and promising clinical data, suggesting a positive future trajectory. However, challenges such as the discontinuation of a key program and a decrease in cash reserves were also highlighted. Overall, the sentiment was largely positive, driven by increased revenue and encouraging clinical trial results.

Significant Revenue Growth

Zymeworks reported a substantial increase in total revenue for Q3 2025, reaching $27.6 million, up from $16 million in Q3 2024. This growth was primarily attributed to a $25 million milestone payment from Johnson & Johnson, related to the clinical progress of pasritamig.

Promising Clinical Data for ZW191

The company revealed encouraging Phase I data for ZW191, which demonstrated a high objective response rate of 64% in certain doses and a favorable safety profile. This positions ZW191 as a potential best-in-class folate receptor alpha directed ADC.

Strong Financial Position

Despite reporting a net loss of $19.6 million, Zymeworks maintains a robust financial position with $299.4 million in cash. The company anticipates being able to fund operations until the second half of 2027.

Progress in Partnered Programs

Zymeworks highlighted the strength of its collaborations, with milestone revenue recognition from partnerships and strong performance in partnered programs, including its collaboration with J&J and trials with Jazz.

Discontinuation of ZW171

The development of ZW171 was discontinued as it did not meet the internal thresholds for benefit-risk profiles as a monotherapy. Despite this, there remains potential for mesothelin-directed therapies.

Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents

The company’s cash resources decreased from $324.2 million at the end of 2024 to $299.4 million as of September 30, 2025, indicating an ongoing cash burn.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Zymeworks provided a positive forward-looking guidance, reporting significant financial and clinical progress during the third quarter of 2025. The company recognized a $25 million development milestone from its collaboration with Johnson & Johnson, contributing to a total revenue of $27.6 million. Operating expenses decreased slightly, and the net loss narrowed compared to the previous year. Clinically, the company made strides with its Phase I programs and continued its share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its long-term outlook. Zymeworks expects to fund operations into the second half of 2027.

In summary, Zymeworks’ earnings call reflected a largely positive sentiment, driven by significant revenue growth and promising clinical data. Despite challenges such as the discontinuation of ZW171 and a decrease in cash reserves, the company remains confident in its financial and clinical progress, with expectations to sustain operations into 2027.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement