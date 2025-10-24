Zylox-Tonbridge Announces RSU Grants Under 2025 Share Incentive Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2190) ) just unveiled an update.

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. has announced the grant of 13,950,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to 44 selected participants as part of its 2025 Share Incentive Scheme. This initiative aims to align the interests of the company’s directors, supervisors, and employees with its long-term growth objectives. The RSUs are subject to performance targets, with revenue growth benchmarks set for the years ending 2025, 2026, and 2027. Failure to meet these targets will result in the cancellation of the RSUs for the relevant vesting period, highlighting the company’s commitment to achieving significant revenue growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2190) stock is a Hold with a HK$24.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2190 Stock Forecast page.

More about Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the medical technology industry. The company focuses on developing innovative medical devices and solutions, with a market focus on enhancing healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.

Average Trading Volume: 656,237

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.01B

Find detailed analytics on 2190 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue