Zydus Lifesciences Completes Full Acquisition of Amplitude Surgical

Zydus Lifesciences Limited ( (IN:ZYDUSLIFE) ) has provided an announcement.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has completed the acquisition of Amplitude Surgical SA, France, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus MedTech France SAS. With the acquisition of the remaining 14.4% of shares, Zydus MedTech France now fully owns Amplitude Surgical, enhancing its strategic positioning in the medical technology sector. This acquisition signifies Zydus’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the European market and strengthening its portfolio in the medical devices industry.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited operates in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. The company is known for its emphasis on innovation and has a significant market presence in both domestic and international markets.

