Zumtobel Group AG Announces Significant Share Disposal

Zumtobel Group AG, a company listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, announced a significant transaction involving the disposal of shares by Augmentor Privatstiftung, associated with Peter Ernst Gaugg, a member of the Supervisory Board. The transaction involved the disposal of 65,000 shares at a price of 3.900 and an additional 4,555,752 shares at a price of 0.0000, conducted outside a trading venue on October 28, 2025. This announcement is made in compliance with article 19 MAR, reflecting transparency in managerial transactions.

Average Trading Volume: 27,044

Current Market Cap: €166.7M

