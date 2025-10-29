ZTE Corporation Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

ZTE Corporation Class H ( (ZTCOF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information ZTE Corporation Class H presented to its investors.

ZTE Corporation Class H, a leading global provider of telecommunications equipment and network solutions, operates primarily in the technology sector, offering a wide range of products and services including wireless, access & bearer, and core networks. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, ZTE Corporation reported a mixed financial performance with a notable increase in revenue but a significant decline in net profit. The company’s revenue for the first nine months of 2025 reached 100.52 billion yuan, marking an 11.63% increase compared to the same period last year. However, net profit attributable to shareholders fell by 32.69% to 5.32 billion yuan, and net profit excluding non-recurring items dropped by 43.77% to 3.88 billion yuan. The company’s operating cash flow also saw a significant decrease of 77.92% year-over-year, highlighting challenges in cash management. Despite the decline in profitability, ZTE’s total assets grew by 3.54% to 214.66 billion yuan, and shareholder equity increased by 3.14% to 75.09 billion yuan, indicating a stable financial position. Looking ahead, ZTE Corporation remains focused on optimizing its business operations and enhancing its market position, as it navigates the complex landscape of the telecommunications industry.

