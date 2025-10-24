Zotefoams Strengthens Board with New Non-Executive Director Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Zotefoams ( (GB:ZTF) ).

Zotefoams has announced the appointment of Jack Clarke as an independent Non-Executive Director, effective from October 28, 2025. Clarke, who brings extensive experience from his previous roles as CFO at Essentra plc and Marshalls plc, will also chair the Audit Committee following Doug Robertson’s retirement at the end of the year. This strategic leadership change aims to bolster Zotefoams’ board with Clarke’s international strategy and finance expertise, aligning with the company’s sustainable growth objectives.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ZTF) stock is a Hold with a £476.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zotefoams stock, see the GB:ZTF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ZTF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ZTF is a Neutral.

Zotefoams’ stock score is driven by strong technical momentum and solid cash flow performance. However, high valuation metrics and profitability challenges weigh down the score. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc is a leading company in supercritical fluid foam technology, offering innovative material solutions through unique manufacturing processes. The company focuses on environmentally friendly nitrogen expansion for its AZOTE® and ZOTEK® high-performance foams, catering to diverse markets such as Consumer & Lifestyle, Transport & Smart Technologies, and Construction & Other Industrial. Zotefoams also produces T-FIT® advanced insulation for industrial markets, with headquarters in Croydon, UK, and manufacturing sites in the USA, Poland, and China.

Average Trading Volume: 141,638

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £210.8M

