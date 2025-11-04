ZoomInfo Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. ( (GTM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. presented to its investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. is a leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform that provides businesses with AI-ready insights, trusted data, and advanced automation to enhance revenue growth across various industries. The company is recognized for its strong data privacy measures and compliance with industry standards.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, ZoomInfo reported a record revenue of $318 million, marking a 5% increase year-over-year. The company highlighted its strategic focus on the upmarket segment and its improving net revenue retention, which reflects the value it delivers to customers.

Key financial metrics include a GAAP operating income of $67.5 million with a margin of 21%, and an adjusted operating income of $117.7 million with a margin of 37%. The company also reported a GAAP cash flow from operations of $93.8 million. ZoomInfo’s strategic initiatives included the launch of the AI-powered GTM Workspace and recognition in the Gartner Voice of the Customer Report.

ZoomInfo’s forward-looking guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025 anticipates GAAP revenue between $307 million and $310 million, with adjusted operating income projected between $117 million and $120 million. The company remains focused on enhancing its platform and expanding its customer base to drive future growth.

