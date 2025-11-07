Zoomcar Holdings Transitions to OTCQB Tier

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zoomcar Holdings ( (ZCAR) ) has shared an announcement.

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. announced that it has transitioned its trading from the OTCQX U.S. tier to the OTCQB tier of OTC Markets Group, effective November 4, 2025. This decision follows a notice from OTC Markets indicating non-compliance with certain eligibility requirements for the OTCQX tier. Despite the transition, the company maintains its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the public trading of its securities in the United States remains unaffected.

The most recent analyst rating on (ZCAR) stock is a Hold with a $0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zoomcar Holdings stock, see the ZCAR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ZCAR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZCAR is a Underperform.

Zoomcar Holdings’ overall stock score is heavily impacted by its poor financial performance and valuation. The technical analysis also indicates bearish trends, further contributing to the low score. The lack of earnings call and corporate events data means these components do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on ZCAR stock, click here.

More about Zoomcar Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 16,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.21M

See more data about ZCAR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

